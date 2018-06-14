Jun 14, 2018, 01:19 AM
Author
Topic: Comedy Shit: Nadia Buari Caught In Bed With Prophet A.Y (VIDEO) (Read 1428 times)
Emmy Baba
Commando
Posts: 1405
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Emmy Baba
N
Comedy Shit: Nadia Buari Caught In Bed With Prophet A.Y (VIDEO)
«
on:
Jul 29, 2012, 11:10 PM »
Comedy Shit by AY the comedian. It is titled Nadia Buari Caught In Bed With Prophet A.Y.
Enjoy the video below and crack your ribs below.
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/HRJQGpFM24k?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/HRJQGpFM24k?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0</a>
Logged
MR JOKE
Guest
Re: Comedy Shit: Nadia Buari Caught In Bed With Prophet A.Y (VIDEO)
«
Reply #1 on:
Aug 03, 2012, 12:09 PM »
That is a lovely one.Good act up.I feel this one.AY is a legend of the comedy industry.Other comedians should respect him.
Logged
Motivational Tunrayo
Guest
Re: Comedy Shit: Nadia Buari Caught In Bed With Prophet A.Y (VIDEO)
«
Reply #2 on:
Aug 06, 2012, 05:10 PM »
Very funny comedian with a Very beautiful actress.He loves doing this acting stuff with nollywood actress' he is trully a nigerian talent.
Logged
Omolewa akinyemi benson
Guest
Re: Comedy Shit: Nadia Buari Caught In Bed With Prophet A.Y (VIDEO)
«
Reply #3 on:
Aug 07, 2012, 01:55 PM »
Nadia buari, is she still with micheal essien.i head they were dating long time ago.
Ay is not a serious somebody at all.very good comedy they got here.
Logged
