Author Topic: Comedy Shit: Nadia Buari Caught In Bed With Prophet A.Y (VIDEO)

Emmy Baba

Comedy Shit: Nadia Buari Caught In Bed With Prophet A.Y (VIDEO)
« on: Jul 29, 2012, 11:10 PM »
Comedy Shit by AY the comedian. It is titled Nadia Buari Caught In Bed With Prophet A.Y.

Enjoy the video below and crack your ribs below. :D


<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/HRJQGpFM24k?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/HRJQGpFM24k?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0</a>


 
MR JOKE

Re: Comedy Shit: Nadia Buari Caught In Bed With Prophet A.Y (VIDEO)
« Reply #1 on: Aug 03, 2012, 12:09 PM »
That is a lovely one.Good act up.I feel this one.AY is a legend of the comedy industry.Other comedians should respect him.
Motivational Tunrayo

Re: Comedy Shit: Nadia Buari Caught In Bed With Prophet A.Y (VIDEO)
« Reply #2 on: Aug 06, 2012, 05:10 PM »
Very funny comedian with a Very beautiful actress.He loves doing this acting stuff with nollywood actress' he is trully a nigerian talent.
Omolewa akinyemi benson

Re: Comedy Shit: Nadia Buari Caught In Bed With Prophet A.Y (VIDEO)
« Reply #3 on: Aug 07, 2012, 01:55 PM »
Nadia buari, is she still with micheal essien.i head they were dating long time ago.
Ay is not a serious somebody at all.very good comedy they got here.
