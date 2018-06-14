Jun 14, 2018, 01:24 AM
Topic: Arsenal Stars, Mertesacker, Podolski and Sagna Dance In Nigeria (Photos & Video) (Read 1588 times)
Arsenal Stars, Mertesacker, Podolski and Sagna Dance In Nigeria (Photos & Video)
Arsenal stars did arrive Nigeria and we got this photo of Per Mertesacker, Lucas Podolski and Backary Sagna learning to do a Nigerian dance with dance queen, Kaffy.
Watch video below:
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/LUr9VkNrM1s?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/LUr9VkNrM1s?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0</a>
The Arsenal players learning the Malta Guinness Low Sugar Workout with Kaffi and her crew
Motivational Tunrayo
Guest
Re: Arsenal Stars, Mertesacker, Podolski and Sagna Dance In Nigeria (Photos & Video)
they should dance their way into winning trophies.i bliv in them totally.God watch them all through their stay here.
Motivational Tunrayo
Guest
Re: Arsenal Stars, Mertesacker, Podolski and Sagna Dance In Nigeria (Photos & Video)
What about Van persie.I don't want to see anyone else but Van persie.Who cares about the other players, bring van persie please.I wanna see him dance etigi.
Aramide olawale
Guest
Re: Arsenal Stars, Mertesacker, Podolski and Sagna Dance In Nigeria (Photos & Video)
they cannot even dance.win trophy u can't, u can't even dance again.what then can arsenal do? i feel so sorry 4 dem.
MR JOKE
Guest
Re: Arsenal Stars, Mertesacker, Podolski and Sagna Dance In Nigeria (Photos & Video)
They cannot dance oooo.Well it's only football they know and they're good at it.That's enough for one brain.
Motivational Tunrayo
Guest
Re: Arsenal Stars, Mertesacker, Podolski and Sagna Dance In Nigeria (Photos & Vi
what about arsene wenger? they should make that stingy man dance too.maybe as he is dancing, cash can fall.
