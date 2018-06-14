Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal Stars, Mertesacker, Podolski and Sagna Dance In Nigeria (Photos & Video)  (Read 1588 times)

Arsenal Stars, Mertesacker, Podolski and Sagna Dance In Nigeria (Photos & Video)
« on: Jul 31, 2012, 11:51 AM »
Arsenal stars did arrive Nigeria and we got this photo of Per Mertesacker, Lucas Podolski and Backary Sagna learning to do a Nigerian dance with dance queen, Kaffy.














Watch video below:


<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/LUr9VkNrM1s?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/LUr9VkNrM1s?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0</a>


The Arsenal players learning the Malta Guinness Low Sugar Workout with Kaffi and her crew
Re: Arsenal Stars, Mertesacker, Podolski and Sagna Dance In Nigeria (Photos & Video)
« Reply #1 on: Aug 01, 2012, 12:26 AM »
they should dance their way into winning trophies.i bliv in them totally.God watch them all through their stay here.
Re: Arsenal Stars, Mertesacker, Podolski and Sagna Dance In Nigeria (Photos & Video)
« Reply #2 on: Aug 03, 2012, 10:00 AM »
What about Van persie.I don't want to see anyone else but Van persie.Who cares about the other players, bring van persie please.I wanna see him dance etigi.
Re: Arsenal Stars, Mertesacker, Podolski and Sagna Dance In Nigeria (Photos & Video)
« Reply #3 on: Aug 03, 2012, 10:08 AM »
they cannot even dance.win trophy u can't, u can't even dance again.what then can arsenal do?  i feel so sorry 4 dem. 
Re: Arsenal Stars, Mertesacker, Podolski and Sagna Dance In Nigeria (Photos & Video)
« Reply #4 on: Aug 05, 2012, 12:46 AM »
They cannot dance oooo.Well it's only football they know and they're good at it.That's enough for one brain.
Re: Arsenal Stars, Mertesacker, Podolski and Sagna Dance In Nigeria (Photos & Vi
« Reply #5 on: Aug 05, 2012, 12:51 AM »
what about arsene wenger? they should make that stingy man dance too.maybe as he is dancing, cash can fall.
