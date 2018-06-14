<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/LUr9VkNrM1s?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/LUr9VkNrM1s?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0</a>

Arsenal stars did arrive Nigeria and we got this photo of Per Mertesacker, Lucas Podolski and Backary Sagna learning to do a Nigerian dance with dance queen, Kaffy.Watch video below:The Arsenal players learning the Malta Guinness Low Sugar Workout with Kaffi and her crew