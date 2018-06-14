Jun 14, 2018, 01:44 AM
Topic: Lagos State University - LaSU 2011/2012 Postgraduate Entrance Exam Results (Read 898 times)
Lagos State University - LaSU 2011/2012 Postgraduate Entrance Exam Results
Lagos State University (LaSU) has released the results of Entrance Examination conducted for 2011/2012 Postgraduate Studies Applicants. Check your name in the lists below:
Click Here For First Batch Results
Click Here For Supplementary Batch Results
