funny joke- latest high power vacuum cleaner

Ibrahim Ibrahim A

funny joke- latest high power vacuum cleaner
Aug 06, 2012, 12:37 PM
A little old lady answered a knock on the door one day, only to be confronted by a well-dressed young man carrying a vacuum cleaner.

Good morning," said the young man. "If I could take a couple of minutes of your time, I would like to demonstrate the very latest in high-powered vacuum cleaners." "Go away!" said the old lady. "I haven't got any money!" and she proceeded to close the door.

Quick
as a flash, the young man wedged his foot in the door and pushed wide open. "Don't be too hasty!" he said. "Not until you have at least seen my demonstration." And with that, he emptied a bucket of horse manure onto her hallway carpet. "If this vacuum cleaner does not remove all traces of this horse manure from your carpet, Madam, I will personally eat the remainder."

The old lady stepped back and said, "Well I hope you've got a good appetite, because they cut off my electricity this morning."~
Nifemi donald

Re: funny joke- latest high power vacuum cleaner
Reply #1 on: Aug 26, 2012, 05:05 PM
She has to use him to her advantage.he should just prepare very hard for the task.it will be easy.
Nifemi Donald

Re: funny joke- latest high power vacuum cleaner
Reply #2 on: Sep 08, 2012, 06:36 PM
This is a proper naija way.When people offer them little help,they'll always be bent on draining life out of them
Folami David

Re: funny joke- latest high power vacuum cleaner
Reply #3 on: Oct 09, 2012, 12:33 PM
Exactly.He will need energy to do the tedious work
Shola Sholaz

Re: funny joke- latest high power vacuum cleaner
Reply #4 on: Apr 25, 2013, 12:57 AM
He came for something now he is confronting something else. This is a very bad situation
femifemzy3

Re: funny joke- latest high power vacuum cleaner
Reply #5 on: Jan 05, 2014, 02:45 PM
This one is a very big kind of shit that will result in something disgusting for this youngman. He is in big trouble.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: funny joke- latest high power vacuum cleaner
Reply #6 on: Jan 11, 2014, 02:44 PM
The man is just in big soup in this kind of situation because he didn't think well before taking this action. Hahaha
