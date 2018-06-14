You know if you go to the U.S and maybe the police arrested you, you could tell them that you have to place a call to somebody and explianing your condition.Na so this my G take arrive from New york forgeting say na naija e dey. One day my G dey come back for night, na im police catch am e no know say Nigerian police no send am, this guy come dey tranga, dey voke say do you know who my father is i want to make a call i will deal with you, some how dem carry the guy go prison, the guy still dey parasin dey talk i wanna make a call. As the guy dey voke the dros for the Prison dey look am, na im one of the boys alert the guy na im e ask am e say "bros you wan make call?" na im the guy say "yea" b4 the guy talk na im them wear am one hot slap toaaa ohh boy the guy screammmm and the olori still dey ask am "e ring? or make i dial am again?