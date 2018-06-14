Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Make I Dial am Again  (Read 962 times)

Bsquare

Funny Joke: Make I Dial am Again
« on: Aug 07, 2012, 12:48 PM »
You know if you go to the U.S and maybe the police arrested you, you could tell them that you have to place a call to somebody and explianing your condition.
Na so this my G take arrive from New york forgeting say na naija e dey. One day my G dey come back for night, na im police catch am e no know say Nigerian police no send am, this guy come dey tranga, dey voke say do you know who my father is i want to make a call i will deal with you, some how dem carry the guy go prison, the guy still dey parasin dey talk i wanna make a call. As the guy dey voke the dros for the Prison dey look am, na im one of the boys alert the guy na im e ask am e say "bros you wan make call?" na im the guy say "yea" b4 the guy talk na im them wear am one hot slap toaaa ohh boy the guy screammmm and the olori still dey ask am "e ring? or make i dial am again?
Aramide olawale

  • Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Make I Dial am Again
« Reply #1 on: Aug 07, 2012, 12:58 PM »
i'm sure he would have shouted E RING O, ABEG NO DIAL AM AGAIN.hehehe very funny joke.their slap is always hot & painful
Jumoke benson

  • Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Make I Dial am Again
« Reply #2 on: Aug 26, 2012, 06:21 PM »
It will be bg problem if you dial it again o.pls pardon him for the reader's sake.
Nifemi donald

  • Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Make I Dial am Again
« Reply #3 on: Aug 26, 2012, 06:34 PM »
no one like slap at all.everyone hate it.i am one of those people.slap can drive one crazy.who want to die?
Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: Make I Dial am Again
« Reply #4 on: Oct 08, 2012, 06:48 PM »
So funny.some slaps are so bad that you won't HEAR for three straight days.I feel the guy's pains
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Make I Dial am Again
« Reply #5 on: Oct 27, 2012, 04:06 PM »
This kind of dialling can weaken somebody o
Tina lawrence

Re: Funny Joke: Make I Dial am Again
« Reply #6 on: Oct 29, 2012, 03:23 PM »
You want to kill him abi? You want to dial it again
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: Make I Dial am Again
« Reply #7 on: Mar 20, 2013, 12:40 AM »
Its only whoever those that wants to die that would let him dial hm again. The first one was painful enough that's why
Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: Make I Dial am Again
« Reply #8 on: Mar 20, 2013, 06:54 PM »
The dialling again would result to something very drastic. Such dialling is a very evil one i must say.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: Make I Dial am Again
« Reply #9 on: Dec 09, 2013, 09:59 AM »
Hahahahaha. This one is just too hillarious. I can't just stop laughing.
