Stephanie Okereke jubilates hubby's academic achievement.

Stephanie Okereke jubilates hubby's academic achievement.
The 30 year old actress on Tuesday , July 31, 2012 announced d conferment of a combined Doctorate degree on her husband, Linus Idahosa.
' Congratulations to my husband on his confered combined Doctorate Degree by d Common Wealth University Belize and the London Graduate School Convocation in Dubai- Hello Dr. Linus Idahosa! ' @stepahnieLinus tweeted.
Linus and Stephanie, who was recently honoured as an ambassardor of the University of Calabar, got married in April 2012 in Paris, France.
Meanwhile, her movie production line, Next Page, has revealed plans to begin shooting her new movie in December, 2012 .
Re: Stephanie Okereke jubilates hubby's academic achievement.
She loves her husband that's the wonderful thing about this news.her husband is actually lucky and favoured.he has a good wife to call his own.
Re: Stephanie Okereke jubilates hubby's academic achievement.
congratulations to steph's husband.i like his type of man.now they can live a happy kinda life.i wish u both d best.
Re: Stephanie Okereke jubilates hubby's academic achievement.
It's rare to see a wife that will do that.she will surely be a good wife in his home.steph rocks too.we are waiting for ini.
Re: Stephanie Okereke jubilates hubby's academic achievement.
I'm happy for her and her husband.what a way to celebrate their early marriage.congratulations to our own stephanie okereke.
