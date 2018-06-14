The 30 year old actress on Tuesday , July 31, 2012 announced d conferment of a combined Doctorate degree on her husband, Linus Idahosa....' Congratulations to my husband on his confered combined Doctorate Degree by d Common Wealth University Belize and the London Graduate School Convocation in Dubai- Hello Dr. Linus Idahosa! ' @stepahnieLinus tweeted....Linus and Stephanie, who was recently honoured as an ambassardor of the University of Calabar, got married in April 2012 in Paris, France....Meanwhile, her movie production line, Next Page, has revealed plans to begin shooting her new movie in December, 2012 .