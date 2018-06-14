Jun 14, 2018, 01:14 AM
Jobbers
Guest
Scam Alert: Ede Poly Warns Students to Ignore Interlink Polytechnic, Ijebu-Jesa
«
on:
Aug 08, 2012, 06:03 PM
The Federal Polytechnic Ede has relayed a message on its website informing the prospective students of the polytechnic to beware of Interlink Polytechnic, Ijebu-Jesa fraudulent message. I am yet to confirm the status-quo of the claim but below is the message as updated on Ede Poly website. Read and share your opinion!
DISCLAIMER:
This is to inform the general public that The Federal Polytechnic Ede has no relationship whatsoever with the so-called Interlink Polytechnic, Ijebu-Jesa that has been parading herself; offering cheap admission notifications to our prospective candidates falsefully.
Please disregard any of its messages as fraudulent and report any of such falsehood.
Admission process is on-going and all successful candidates/applicants shall be duly notified of their admission status.
- Management
Tina lawrence
Warrior
Posts: 3252
N
Re: Scam Alert: Ede Poly Warns Students to Ignore Interlink Polytechnic, Ijebu-Jesa
«
Reply #1 on:
Sep 11, 2012, 10:30 PM
they are through with universities,they are moving to polytechnics.jobless people
