DISCLAIMER:



This is to inform the general public that The Federal Polytechnic Ede has no relationship whatsoever with the so-called Interlink Polytechnic, Ijebu-Jesa that has been parading herself; offering cheap admission notifications to our prospective candidates falsefully.



Please disregard any of its messages as fraudulent and report any of such falsehood.



Admission process is on-going and all successful candidates/applicants shall be duly notified of their admission status.



- Management

The Federal Polytechnic Ede has relayed a message on its website informing the prospective students of the polytechnic to beware of Interlink Polytechnic, Ijebu-Jesa fraudulent message. I am yet to confirm the status-quo of the claim but below is the message as updated on Ede Poly website. Read and share your opinion!