Author Topic: Scam Alert: Ede Poly Warns Students to Ignore Interlink Polytechnic, Ijebu-Jesa

Scam Alert: Ede Poly Warns Students to Ignore Interlink Polytechnic, Ijebu-Jesa
« on: Aug 08, 2012, 06:03 PM »
The Federal Polytechnic Ede has relayed a message on its website informing the prospective students of the polytechnic to beware of Interlink Polytechnic, Ijebu-Jesa fraudulent message. I am yet to confirm the status-quo of the claim but below is the message as updated on Ede Poly website. Read and share your opinion!


DISCLAIMER:

This is to inform the general public that The Federal Polytechnic Ede has no relationship whatsoever with the so-called Interlink Polytechnic, Ijebu-Jesa that has been parading herself; offering cheap admission notifications to our prospective candidates falsefully.

Please disregard any of its messages as fraudulent and report any of such falsehood.

Admission process is on-going and all successful candidates/applicants shall be duly notified of their admission status.

- Management
Tina lawrence

Re: Scam Alert: Ede Poly Warns Students to Ignore Interlink Polytechnic, Ijebu-Jesa
« Reply #1 on: Sep 11, 2012, 10:30 PM »
they are through with universities,they are moving to polytechnics.jobless people
