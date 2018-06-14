The University of Ibadan, Ibadan, hereby requests all candidates who made the University their First Choice in the Direct Entry Admissions for 2012/2013 to submit their biodata and SSCE WAEC/NECO, ‘A’ levels or equivalent certificate results ONLINE through (University of Ibadan
) on or before Sunday, 19 August, 2012.
2. Instructions:-
A
(i) Candidates are to pay N2,000.00 into U.I. Admission Processing Fee Account in any of the following Bank branches nationwide (See details below):
UI Admission Processing Fee Account Details:
• Mainstreet Bank Plc (Acct. No- 6000085286)
• First Bank of Nigeria Plc (Acct. No - 2018156959)
The teller should have full names of the candidate (SURNAME first) as in the UTME result slip preceded by the JAMB Registration number, as the payee.
Name and JAMB Registration Number should be quoted in the depositor's name at the point of payment (in the Bank). The following format could be adopted:
JAMB registration number/names
e.g. 93145667FE/ABUBAKAR, TAIWO EJIKE
(ii) Consequent upon payment of the Processing Fee of N2,000.00 at the bank, candidates are expected to submit their Teller Numbers and branch details online. This should be done by logging-in on: (http://u.theinfostrides.com/ui-portal
) with the JAMB Registration Number and submission of a valid/functional e-mail address and GSM number (for SMS text).
(iii) Candidates will retrieve username and PIN-number on the same web page, immediately after submission of bank teller details.
(iv) Candidates are then expected to log-in onto (University of Ibadan
) to submit their biodata and ‘O' level, ‘A’ level, NCE, ND, HND, Degree or equivalent certificates.
(v) Candidates should ensure that the on-line forms are carefully filled, following ALL necessary instructions, as "mistake(s)" may lead to disqualification.
B
(i) Please fill the on-line forms in CAPITAL letters only.
(ii) Candidates can return to the portal, up till Wednesday 15 August 2012 to edit/complete their previous entries or otherwise review and print their submissions. Please ensure that you click "FINAL SUBMISSION" before printing. Applicants should note that no further editing CAN be done after final submissions.
(iii) Kindly use functional e-mail addresses and telephone numbers to enable the University reach you in the course of the Admission exercise, whenever the need arises.
(iv) Candidates are expected to upload their passport photographs and signatures. The image format for the passport and signature is JPEG and must not exceed 50kB. The photographs must be on white background showing both ears, without glasses, cap or headgear.
(v) Candidates are strongly advised to indicate their fall back / alternative programmes (first and second) other than their Most Preferred course for consideration.log-in onto (http://www.admission4.ui.edu.ng
) and (http://www.admission6.ui.edu.ng
) for fallback1 and fallback2 respectively.
(vi) An online help desk platform on (http://u.theinfostrides.com/ui-portal/helpdesk
) will be available to handle all genuine enquiries.
(vii) Schedule:
Names of candidates recommended for Admission will be displayed on the University’s Website at a date to be announced later.
3. Candidates should please note that it is only when an 'O' level result is deficient for a course of choice that another deficient result may be presented to complement. Candidates presenting two 'O' level results (6 credits at 2 Sittings) should ensure that the comprehensive details of both results are submitted.
4. The deadline for submission of biodata / 'O' level results may not be extended. Any candidate whose data are not submitted within the stipulated time may not be considered for admission.
5. Misrepresentation/falsification of documents is a serious offence. Candidates are therefore advised to submit genuine documents only. Anyone found guilty of this offence will be disqualified automatically and in appropriate cases, be handed over to the Law Enforcement Agencies.
6. Candidates are strongly advised to adhere strictly to the guidelines stipulated above for successful completion of the online submissions.
7 Finally, candidates are requested to note that payment of the sum of N2,000.00 is for processing of each applicant’s application and does not guarantee admission.