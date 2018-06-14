Pages: [1]   Go Down

STYL-PLUS ft Sunky - ALIVE (Official Video)

emezico

STYL-PLUS ft Sunky - ALIVE (Official Video)
« on: Aug 18, 2012, 09:50 PM »
Nigeria's favourite R&B group is back with an energetic and exciting new single...Alive. The song is definitely one to keep you on your feet while laced with the unmistakable Styl-Plus Sound...Feel the beat of your Heart!

Enjoy the video below:


<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/k282M0mBug0?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/k282M0mBug0?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0</a>
Emmy Baba

Re: STYL-PLUS ft Sunky - ALIVE (Official Video)
« Reply #1 on: Aug 19, 2012, 08:22 AM »
The R&B Dudes are back. Nice music video! :)
Ajadi yusuf

  • Guest
Re: STYL-PLUS ft Sunky - ALIVE (Official Video)
« Reply #2 on: Aug 19, 2012, 06:19 PM »
i am happy they are back to the scene.its been a long time coming.welcome back stylplus.were glad youre back.
Tina lawrence

Re: STYL-PLUS ft Sunky - ALIVE (Official Video)
« Reply #3 on: Sep 09, 2012, 07:27 PM »
since all this years of waiting,they are just coming out with something for their fans.it is a bit too late
Nifemi Donald

Re: STYL-PLUS ft Sunky - ALIVE (Official Video)
« Reply #4 on: Sep 12, 2012, 12:54 AM »
mekoyo is back with his cute voice.the song sounded nice
Tina lawrence

Re: STYL-PLUS ft Sunky - ALIVE (Official Video)
« Reply #5 on: Sep 12, 2012, 10:02 PM »
Styl plus are still good as before.in months to come,they will surely be dropping hitz upon hitz
