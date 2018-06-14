<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/k282M0mBug0?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/k282M0mBug0?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0</a>

Nigeria's favourite R&B group is back with an energetic and exciting new single...Alive. The song is definitely one to keep you on your feet while laced with the unmistakable Styl-Plus Sound...Feel the beat of your Heart!Enjoy the video below: