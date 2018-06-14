Jun 14, 2018, 01:20 AM
Topic: Check out P-Square Mansion - 'Squareville' (Inside Photos)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
Check out P-Square Mansion - ‘Squareville’ (Inside Photos)
«
on:
Aug 19, 2012, 04:49 AM
Peter Okoye uploaded photos from inside his ‘Squareville’ home on Instagram. See photos below:
Ajadi yusuf
Guest
Re: Check out P-Square Mansion - ‘Squareville’ (Inside Photos)
«
Reply #1 on:
Aug 19, 2012, 06:36 PM
very beautiful building.i celebrate with the psquare brothers.they've worked for their money so they have to enjoy it.
Tina lawrence
Warrior
Posts: 3252
N
Re: Check out P-Square Mansion - ‘Squareville’ (Inside Photos)
«
Reply #2 on:
Sep 09, 2012, 07:19 PM
nigerians are the ones building houses for this musicians.by buying their albums and lovin their music
Folami David
Commando
Posts: 14923
N
Re: Check out P-Square Mansion - ‘Squareville’ (Inside Photos)
«
Reply #3 on:
Sep 13, 2012, 12:16 AM
that is the result of selling quality music albums
Tina lawrence
Warrior
Posts: 3252
N
Re: Check out P-Square Mansion - ‘Squareville’ (Inside Photos)
«
Reply #4 on:
Sep 13, 2012, 03:12 PM
this young boys have worked really hard,it is time to enjoy
