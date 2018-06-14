Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Check out P-Square Mansion - ‘Squareville’ (Inside Photos)  (Read 1295 times)

emezico

Check out P-Square Mansion - ‘Squareville’ (Inside Photos)
« on: Aug 19, 2012, 04:49 AM »
Peter Okoye uploaded photos from inside his ‘Squareville’ home on Instagram. See photos below:




















Ajadi yusuf

  • Guest
Re: Check out P-Square Mansion - ‘Squareville’ (Inside Photos)
« Reply #1 on: Aug 19, 2012, 06:36 PM »
very beautiful building.i celebrate with the psquare brothers.they've worked for their money so they have to enjoy it.
Tina lawrence

Re: Check out P-Square Mansion - ‘Squareville’ (Inside Photos)
« Reply #2 on: Sep 09, 2012, 07:19 PM »
nigerians are the ones building houses for this musicians.by buying their albums and lovin their music
Folami David

Re: Check out P-Square Mansion - ‘Squareville’ (Inside Photos)
« Reply #3 on: Sep 13, 2012, 12:16 AM »
that is the result of selling quality music albums
Tina lawrence

Re: Check out P-Square Mansion - ‘Squareville’ (Inside Photos)
« Reply #4 on: Sep 13, 2012, 03:12 PM »
this young boys have worked really hard,it is time to enjoy
