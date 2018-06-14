After a long time a man decided to call his old friend who he hasn't spoken to in years.Chike: Nna.. How now??, long tam no see you!Chidi: Nna, I just dey o. Wetin dey happen now ?Chike: I jus dey.. Ah beg, I need your hep for sontin...Chidi: (grumbles) Na wetin?Chike: Ah won borrow small money from unaChidi: Hello? Hello? I can't hear u well oChike: I say ah need small money from unaChidi: Hello? Hello? ..dis line no clear o..Chike: (yelling into the phone) Ah say come borrow me small money abeg!Chidi: Hello? Hello??, I still can not hear you!(The phone operator now butts in)He said he wants you to borrow him money!Chidi: NNA YOU WEY HEAR AM WELL GI AM THE MONEY NOW! (foolish operator )