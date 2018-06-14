After a long time a man decided to call his old friend who he hasn't spoken to in years.
Chike: Nna.. How now??, long tam no see you!
Chidi: Nna, I just dey o. Wetin dey happen now ?
Chike: I jus dey.. Ah beg, I need your hep for sontin...
Chidi: (grumbles) Na wetin?
Chike: Ah won borrow small money from una
Chidi: Hello? Hello? I can't hear u well o
Chike: I say ah need small money from una
Chidi: Hello? Hello? ..dis line no clear o..
Chike: (yelling into the phone) Ah say come borrow me small money abeg!
Chidi: Hello? Hello??, I still can not hear you!
(The phone operator now butts in)
He said he wants you to borrow him money!
Chidi: NNA YOU WEY HEAR AM WELL GI AM THE MONEY NOW! (foolish operator )