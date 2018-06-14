Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Naija Phone call after so long  (Read 1123 times)

Bsquare

Funny Joke: Naija Phone call after so long
« on: Aug 25, 2012, 03:15 PM »
After a long time a man decided to call his old friend who he hasn't spoken to in years.

Chike: Nna.. How now??, long tam no see you!

Chidi: Nna, I just dey o. Wetin dey happen now ?

Chike: I jus dey.. Ah beg, I need your hep for sontin...

Chidi: (grumbles) Na wetin?

Chike: Ah won borrow small money from una

Chidi: Hello? Hello? I can't hear u well o

Chike: I say ah need small money from una

Chidi: Hello? Hello? ..dis line no clear o..

Chike: (yelling into the phone) Ah say come borrow me small money abeg!

Chidi: Hello? Hello??, I still can not hear you!

(The phone operator now butts in)
He said he wants you to borrow him money!

Chidi: NNA YOU WEY HEAR AM WELL GI AM THE MONEY NOW! (foolish operator )
Logged

Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: Naija Phone call after so long
« Reply #1 on: Oct 08, 2012, 02:36 PM »
It's annoys Ibo peeps when people want to borrow from the little they have.Hillarious one
Logged

pugo

Re: Funny Joke: Naija Phone call after so long
« Reply #2 on: Oct 08, 2012, 02:48 PM »
The man is not an Igbo man, I was there when that senero happened. Is a Yoruba man. hahahahahahahaha
Logged

Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: Naija Phone call after so long
« Reply #3 on: Oct 09, 2012, 02:29 AM »
maybe calling who you've nt spoken to for a long time isn't a gud isnt a gud idea
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: Naija Phone call after so long
« Reply #4 on: Apr 25, 2013, 01:17 AM »
Igbo men and women really do not know how to joke with money. That is simply their nature
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Naija Phone call after so long
« Reply #5 on: Jan 05, 2014, 02:33 PM »
Igbo guys and money ehn ...Nawa o!
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: Naija Phone call after so long
« Reply #6 on: Jan 11, 2014, 03:15 PM »
Igbo men will never change when it comes that thing called money. They just love it.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 