Author Topic: Funny Joke: Three Little Kids  (Read 837 times)

Bsquare

Funny Joke: Three Little Kids
« on: Aug 25, 2012, 03:21 PM »
Three third graders are playing at recess. A white kid, Jimmy, an Italian kid, Joey, and a black kid, Tyrone. Jimmy says, "I'm bored, every day we come out at recess and do the same thing. Lets do something different. Lets measure our penis'." So they all whip out their penis' and Jimmy and Joey say "Wow Tyrone, u have the biggest penis, you win." So that night Tyrone mother asks what he did in school, so he tells her, "we were really bored at recess, so me Joey and Jimmy measured our penis', and mom, guess what. I won, Is that because I'm black?? so his mother looks at him and says, "No son, its because your 23.
Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: Three Little Kids
« Reply #1 on: Oct 08, 2012, 02:31 PM »
This is funny.
Thank you for the joke Bsquare.
Lolz
Stanley_13001

Re: Funny Joke: Three Little Kids
« Reply #2 on: Oct 08, 2012, 02:39 PM »
looooooooooools . this is really interesting
Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: Three Little Kids
« Reply #3 on: Jan 09, 2013, 12:53 AM »
Just change the topic to three funny kids.
This cracked me up seriously
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: Three Little Kids
« Reply #4 on: Mar 20, 2013, 04:24 PM »
LMAO! So he didn't even realise he was that old...23 Years is expected to have a long something
Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: Three Little Kids
« Reply #5 on: Mar 20, 2013, 06:32 PM »
Your age is something everyone should know. The reason why it's his mum telling him his own is what i do not understand. The boy must be sick
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: Three Little Kids
« Reply #6 on: Dec 09, 2013, 10:18 AM »
LMAO! This is just ridiculous. The boy did not know his age all this while? incredible
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Three Little Kids
« Reply #7 on: Dec 29, 2013, 10:20 PM »
23 years and he is engaging this talks? Yourbas will call him An Agbaya!
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: Three Little Kids
« Reply #8 on: Jan 14, 2014, 12:57 AM »
There are things peole should naturally know without being told. The individual is an He Goat.
