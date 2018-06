The result of University of Benin (UNIBEN) Post-Graduate Admission Screening Exercise for 2012/2013 academic session has been released.PG candidates please check your profile for screening dates..Concerned PG candidates advised to follow the steps below to check their University of Benin (UNIBEN) 2012/2013 PG Screening Result:1. Log on to the school examination portal: UNIBEN Admission Portal 2. Click on "login" in the "top-right-hand-menu", and login as required using the logins you created earlier.3. Check and print your results.