The result of University of Benin (UNIBEN) Post-Graduate Admission Screening Exercise
for 2012/2013 academic session has been released.
PG candidates please check your profile for screening dates..
Concerned PG candidates advised to follow the steps below to check their University of Benin (UNIBEN) 2012/2013 PG Screening Result:
1. Log on to the school examination portal: UNIBEN Admission Portal
.
2. Click on "login" in the "top-right-hand-menu", and login as required using the logins you created earlier.
3. Check and print your results.