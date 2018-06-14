After suffering all manner of dirty writings in the hand of students, a block of
classrooms has just been repainted & it's now glittering like gold.
A student in the school, Boris, got there and wrote on the wall: "God bless our principal for doing this
great job, please no idiot should write on this wall!"
Diana got there & wrote: "You're the first idiot to write on this wall Boris, I know your writing very well... Don't even try to come back here again, ok!"
Bosun wrote: "Stupid
idiots, can't you both see that you're already
messing up this wall?
Nonsense you!" Bhola also wrote: "Aba, this is unfair & you guys all know the school must have spent a lot of money to get this
place painted this way.
Why? Why?? Why???"
Issa: "Kai, walai ta lai
suma bi lai, Allah punish all of una for writing yama yama on this wall like this..." Mr Joshua, their class
teacher, got there & wrote: "I know y'all... Starting from you, Boris, down to Issa who wrote last on
this wall, go to your
classroom & REPORT on your knees immediately!"
Mr Akpors, their Principal, got there & wrote: "Mr Joshua,
please report immediately to my office with all your
students..."