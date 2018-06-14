Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FUNNY JOKE: WRITING ON THE WALL  (Read 1347 times)

olagenesis

FUNNY JOKE: WRITING ON THE WALL
« on: Sep 06, 2012, 08:30 PM »
After suffering all manner of dirty writings in the hand of students, a block of
classrooms has just been repainted & it's now glittering like gold.
A student in the school, Boris, got there and wrote on the wall: "God bless our principal for doing this
great job, please no idiot should write on this wall!"
Diana got there & wrote: "You're the first idiot to write on this wall Boris, I know your writing very well... Don't even try to come back here again, ok!"
Bosun wrote: "Stupid
idiots, can't you both see that you're already
messing up this wall?
Nonsense you!" Bhola also wrote: "Aba, this is unfair & you guys all know the school must have spent a lot of money to get this
place painted this way.
Why? Why?? Why???"
Issa: "Kai, walai ta lai
suma bi lai, Allah punish all of una for writing yama yama on this wall like this..." Mr Joshua, their class
teacher, got there & wrote: "I know y'all... Starting from you, Boris, down to Issa who wrote last on
this wall, go to your
classroom & REPORT on your knees immediately!"
Mr Akpors, their Principal, got there & wrote: "Mr Joshua,
please report immediately to my office with all your
students..."
Nifemi Donald

Re: FUNNY JOKE: WRITING ON THE WALL
« Reply #1 on: Sep 09, 2012, 06:55 PM »
The writing on the wall is highly special.Akpos must always be involved in things like this
Folami David

Re: FUNNY JOKE: WRITING ON THE WALL
« Reply #2 on: Oct 07, 2012, 06:16 PM »
Are you seeing this silly Akpos again.Who even made him a principal? Lmao!
Nifemi Donald

Re: FUNNY JOKE: WRITING ON THE WALL
« Reply #3 on: Nov 13, 2012, 02:01 PM »
So funny a joke.
Lovely one from you the poster
Tina lawrence

Re: FUNNY JOKE: WRITING ON THE WALL
« Reply #4 on: Nov 14, 2012, 03:20 PM »
They are all bunch of mumus
Shola Sholaz

Re: FUNNY JOKE: WRITING ON THE WALL
« Reply #5 on: Nov 14, 2012, 03:31 PM »
Title it Writing rubbish on the wall
femifemzy3

Re: FUNNY JOKE: WRITING ON THE WALL
« Reply #6 on: Dec 24, 2013, 08:38 PM »
Their mumuism is not here at all. They just love to display it from time to time because it is a part of them.
femifemzy3

Re: FUNNY JOKE: WRITING ON THE WALL
« Reply #7 on: Dec 24, 2013, 09:14 PM »
Pls keep this jokes coming because they will keep cracking us up from time to time. I read them a lot too
femifemzy3

Re: FUNNY JOKE: WRITING ON THE WALL
« Reply #8 on: Jan 13, 2014, 12:55 AM »
Akpos and this jokes he features in ehn. He is a funny guy with gud jokes to share with Nigerians.
