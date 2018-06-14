After suffering all manner of dirty writings in the hand of students, a block ofclassrooms has just been repainted & it's now glittering like gold.A student in the school, Boris, got there and wrote on the wall: "God bless our principal for doing thisgreat job, please no idiot should write on this wall!"Diana got there & wrote: "You're the first idiot to write on this wall Boris, I know your writing very well... Don't even try to come back here again, ok!"Bosun wrote: "Stupididiots, can't you both see that you're alreadymessing up this wall?Nonsense you!" Bhola also wrote: "Aba, this is unfair & you guys all know the school must have spent a lot of money to get thisplace painted this way.Why? Why?? Why???"Issa: "Kai, walai ta laisuma bi lai, Allah punish all of una for writing yama yama on this wall like this..." Mr Joshua, their classteacher, got there & wrote: "I know y'all... Starting from you, Boris, down to Issa who wrote last onthis wall, go to yourclassroom & REPORT on your knees immediately!"Mr Akpors, their Principal, got there & wrote: "Mr Joshua,please report immediately to my office with all yourstudents..."