If you are interested in Nigeria Police Academy, please read the admission adverts below and apply immediately as the deadline will be tomorrow.
AVAILABLE FACULTIES
Faculty Of Law:
LLB: Credits in Arts and Social Science courses
Faculty of Science:
BSc Biochemistry
BSc Forensic Science
BSc Biological Sciences
BSc Chemistry
BSc Computer Science
BSc Mathematics
BSc Physics
Credits in Science subjects
Faculty of Social and Management Sciences:
BSc Accounting
BSc Economics
BSc Management Science
BSc Political Science
BSc Psychology
BSc Sociology
Credits in the Social Sciences
Faculty of Humanities:
B.A. English
B.A. French
B.A. Nigerian Languages and Linguistics
B.A. History and International Studies
Credits in Arts subjects
ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS
1. Candidates seeking admission into the Academy must be Nigerian citizens and must be between 18 and 22 years of age, and must have a height of not less than 5 foot 6 inches (1.68 metres) for males and 5 foot 4 inches (1.63 metres) for females. In addition, male candidates must have an expanded chest size of not less than 36 inches (91 cm).
2. Candidates must have obtained a minimum of six credits in the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Examinations Council (NECO)or NABTEB at not more than two (2) sittings, including credits in both English and Mathematics and subjects relevant to the candidate’s chosen field of study. Only results obtained from 2007 to date are allowed.
3. Candidates must also obtain satisfactory scores in both the written examination and the interview and must pass rigorous physical and psychological tests of fitness.
The pin can be purchased at any Zenith Bank branch nationwide at the cost of N3000 excluding bank charge of N500
The sale of pins will start from Monday 30th July to Friday 7th September,2012
The examination is scheduled for 15th September,2012
STEP BY STEP GUIDE TO APPLYING
The pin can be purchased at any zenith bank branch nationwide at the cost of N3000 excluding bank charge of N500.
The sale of pins will start from Monday 30th July to Friday 7th september,2012
The examination date is scheduled for 15th September,2012
METHOD OF APPLICATION
Applications will only be entertained online. The sale of scratch cards which contain access codes will begin on Monday the 30th of July 2012 and end on Friday the 7th of September 2012 at all branches of ZENITH BANK PLC. The scratch cards will be available at N3000 and the bank will also charge a commission of N500. Candidates should then log on to the Academy's website at Welcome to Nigeria Police Academy | Nigeria Police Academy
) to fill the application form and submit it online. Candidates should then download and print the acknowledgement form which they should bring to the examination centre along with two passport size photographs at the back of which they should write their name, State, centre and signature. Candidates should also bring along the bank slip containing the Confirmation Order Number.
HOW TO FILL THE POLICE ACADEMY FORM ONLINE
1. Visit any zenith bank branch closest to you.
2. Ask to buy the police academy pin which sells for N3000 excluding bank charge of N500.
3. Login to nigpoliceacademy.org to register the online form using the pin from the bank.
4. The first step is to enter your biodata(Surname, first name etc).
5. Enter your local government area, state of origin.
6. Follow the instruction to fill out the form accordingly.
7. Click on the submit button to submit the form.
8. When your form is successfully submitted you will get a confirmation notice.
9. Print out the acknowledgement form.
NOTE: Applicants are to bring the Acknowledgement form,bank slip used to purchase the pin including 2 passport photographs to the exam venue.
To print the aknowledgement form, applicants should re-enter their pin & login to access their profile, then click on the link for acknowledgement/exam card to printout.
Applicants can make any examination center their choice irrespective of state of origin.
EXAMINATION CENTERS
1. Police College Kaduna
2. Police Training School, Sokoto
3. Army Day Secondary School, Bukavu Barracks, Kano
4. Government Day Secondary School, Opposite HQ 23 Armoured Brigade, Yola
5. Government College Maiduguri
6. Police Training School Bauchi
7. Police Staff College, Jos
8. Police Secondary School, Minna
9. Command Secondary School, Lungi Barracks, Abuja
10. Police Detective College, Enugu
11. Command Secondary School, Abakaliki
12. Emmanuel College, Douglas/Wetteral Road, Owerri
13. Police Secondary School, Calabar
14. Police Secondary School, Port Harcourt
15. Police Training School, Benin
16. Police College, Ikeja
17. Police Training School, Ibadan
18. Police Secondary School, Akure