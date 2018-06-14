Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education (AIFCE) Direct Entry (DE) Admission List for 2012/2013 academic session has been released. Please visit the college premises for confirmation of your admission status and detailed information about admission processing.
Unconfirmed Information: All those admitted are directed to pay an acceptance fee of N20,000 and be screened before 12th of September to avoid loosing their admission opportunity. The admitted candidate are expected to go to degree admission unit with a photocopy of their acceptance fee payment slip from bank and a photocopy of their aptitude test result,and obtain their file (three big files with some document to be fill inside it). You will also have to go for medical check up and also obtain an attestation letter from a senior government employee.
