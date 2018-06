A 90 year old woman won N10,000,000 in 'BABA IJEBU' loto & the family members were afraid to break the news to her.Dr Akpors - a popular counselor & practicing medical personnel was consulted to professionally give her the news to avoid any casualties."Maam" he said "What will you do if you win N10,000,000?"The woman replied,"I'll give you half of the money"Dr Akpors fainted!