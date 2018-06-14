Jun 14, 2018, 01:42 AM
The InfoStride Forum
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
School of Nursing Ido Ekiti 2012/2013 Entrance Examination Result Released
Author
Topic: School of Nursing Ido Ekiti 2012/2013 Entrance Examination Result Released (Read 738 times)
nReporter
Administrator
School of Nursing Ido Ekiti 2012/2013 Entrance Examination Result Released
«
on:
Sep 12, 2012, 11:41 PM
The School of Nursing, Federal Medical Center, Ido Ekiti has released the Entrance Examination Result for 2012/2013 academic session. Please visit the link below to check your result:
Result Checker And Admission Status
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
School of Nursing Ido Ekiti 2012/2013 Entrance Examination Result Released
