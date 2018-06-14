YABATECH 2011/2012 2ND SEMESTER EXAMINATION POSTPONED TO 24TH SEPTEMBER AFTER STUDENTS PROTEST!CLICK HERE TO SHARE THIS ON FACEBOOKLatest reports emanating from the Yaba College of Technology(YABATECH) reveals that the Institution has decided to postponeher second semester examination, to begin on the 24th of September, 2012.VNTI correspondent YABATECH, reports that this resulted from Friday’s protest by students of the Institution, demanding a shift in the earlier scheduled date as a result of the students, just concluding their SUG weekAs reported, this afternoon a memo is been passed round to all departmental notice boards, that the YABATECH second semester Examination has finally been shifted to the 24th of sept 2012