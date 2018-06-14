Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Delta State University 2013/2014 Pre-Degree Application Form On Sale  (Read 1060 times)

nReporter

Delta State University 2013/2014 Pre-Degree Application Form On Sale
« on: Sep 22, 2012, 05:47 PM »
According to the information reaching my desk, Delta State University (DELSU) has announced the sales of its Pre-Degree Application Form for 2013/2014 academic session.

The application form is sold for N9,000 and a bank commission of N1,000. You are advised to visit the university premises for further information.
