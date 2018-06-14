Jun 14, 2018, 01:41 AM
Delta State University 2013/2014 Pre-Degree Application Form On Sale
Delta State University 2013/2014 Pre-Degree Application Form On Sale
Delta State University 2013/2014 Pre-Degree Application Form On Sale
According to the information reaching my desk, Delta State University (DELSU) has announced the sales of its Pre-Degree Application Form for 2013/2014 academic session.
The application form is sold for N9,000 and a bank commission of N1,000. You are advised to visit the university premises for further information.
