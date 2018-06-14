The University Of Agriculture, Makurdi(UAM) has released her second batch admission list of successfully admitted second choice applicants, into various degree programmes offered by the Institution for the 2012/2013 academic session.Candidates who applied to study in the University of Agriculture, Makurdi(UAM) , and have not see their names in any of the recently released list, should check the Second choice, 2nd batch admission list now by Clicking here and search for their names .Congratulations to all, who made the list