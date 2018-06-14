The Federal Government has issued a total of 74 Nigerian students scholarship to traveling to Russia, China and Cuba for post-graduate and first degree studies in different fields.The students bagged the scholarships under the Bilateral Educational Agreement between Nigeria and 21 other foreign countries, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.The Minister of Education, Prof. Ruqayyatu Rufa’i, who disclosed this at the orientation programme for the students on Wednesday in Abuja, said a total of 210 slots were given to Nigeria by the development partners for the 2012/2013 session.Congratulations to them, although the news report failed to state the criteria for selection of the successful (lucky) students. Infostrides Team