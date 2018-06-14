Jun 14, 2018, 01:21 AM
Author
Topic: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY? (Read 1387 times)
Folami David
Commando
N
Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
«
on:
Sep 29, 2012, 01:29 AM
Is this anywhere near intercourseY?
Or was it a mistake by Genny?
Let the replies flow.....
Rate her over 10....
KingFemzee
Commando
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
«
Reply #1 on:
Sep 29, 2012, 01:36 AM
Well i would give her 5, its not quite flamboyant but decent.
Tina lawrence
Warrior
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
«
Reply #2 on:
Sep 29, 2012, 01:42 AM
this is so cool! go genny go genny go
Folami David
Commando
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
«
Reply #3 on:
Sep 29, 2012, 03:03 AM
I just love the way she looks good all the time.Maybe that's why they call her the Queen of nollywood
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
«
Reply #4 on:
Sep 29, 2012, 05:42 PM
she just love doing things she's comfortable doing
Tina lawrence
Warrior
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
«
Reply #5 on:
Sep 29, 2012, 08:29 PM
Always lookig beautiful
Folami David
Commando
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
«
Reply #6 on:
Oct 14, 2012, 01:34 PM
That is how it should be.
Other actress should emulate
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
«
Reply #7 on:
Oct 24, 2012, 04:10 PM
They all love things like that
