Author Topic: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?  (Read 1387 times)

Folami David

Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
« on: Sep 29, 2012, 01:29 AM »
Is this anywhere near intercourseY?
Or was it a mistake by Genny?
Let the replies flow.....
Rate her over 10....
KingFemzee

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
« Reply #1 on: Sep 29, 2012, 01:36 AM »
Well i would give her 5, its not quite flamboyant but decent.
Tina lawrence

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
« Reply #2 on: Sep 29, 2012, 01:42 AM »
this is so cool! go genny go genny go
Folami David

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
« Reply #3 on: Sep 29, 2012, 03:03 AM »
I just love the way she looks good all the time.Maybe that's why they call her the Queen of nollywood
Nifemi Donald

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
« Reply #4 on: Sep 29, 2012, 05:42 PM »
she just love doing things she's comfortable doing
Tina lawrence

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
« Reply #5 on: Sep 29, 2012, 08:29 PM »
Always lookig beautiful
Folami David

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
« Reply #6 on: Oct 14, 2012, 01:34 PM »
Quote from: Nifemi Donald on Sep 29, 2012, 05:42 PM
she just love doing things she's comfortable doing
That is how it should be.
Other actress should emulate
Nifemi Donald

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Changes Hairstyle. TRY or DRY?
« Reply #7 on: Oct 24, 2012, 04:10 PM »
Quote from: Tina lawrence on Sep 29, 2012, 08:29 PM
Always lookig beautiful
They all love things like that
