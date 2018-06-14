Chocolate City presents Aboki, Ice Prince Zamani's first single after his much acclaimed E.L.I album.This song was produced by Chopstix of the Grip Boiz City, and was directed by the talented Phil Lee in Los Angeles.Ice Prince has been a success since his signing. His hit album has brought him accolades far and wide and earned him a nomination at the BET AWARDS in 2011. He is set to headline his first live gig in the UK on October 4, 2012.Enjoy the song through the link below: