FAST SERVICES LTD® we are one of the leading mobile phone distributorsis.We are Legitimate registered company under government registration and licensed, Registered No.03826989We are recognized distributor of various consumer electronics we sell latest brand and new original phones from there manufacturer with the minimum of 1 full year international warranty. Mind you all the product below are brand new and they come with the minimum of 1 full international warranty.We specialize in a wide range of products such as Laptops, Mobile Phones, Video Games Console, Plasma & LCD TV, MP3 & MP4 Players, Digital Cameras, Dvd Players (Etc) At Discounted Rates.We supply superior quality products all products strictly follow the standards of CE, FCC and RoHS, and are carefully inspected by a responsible QA team before packaging.We give maximum guarantee for safe delivery of items bought from us.Well we offer international standard warranty with full acceptance for replacement or full refund of money backCOMPANY DETAILS.Registration Number:03826989Incorporation Date:17 August 1999Size Indicator:SMALLLast full Members list:17 August 2010Last Accounts filed up to:31 August 2009Accounting Reference Date:31-08Status:ActiveFor more informations regarding product and purchasing process send your enquiry toContact Name : Paul WesleyEmail Us At : fastenquiry@fastservice.comEmail Us At : info_fastservice@yahoo.comSKYPE CHAT:wesleyojoBEST OFFER:BUY 2 UNITS GET 1 FOR FREE.BUY 5 UNITS GET 2 UNITS FOR FREE WITH FREE SHIPPING.BUY 10 UNITS GET 4 UNITS FOR FREE WITH FREE SHIPPING.Apple Tablet iPad 64GB (Wi-Fi + 3G) .....$280usdApple Tablet iPad 32GB (Wi-Fi + 3G) ....$250usdApple Tablet iPad 16GB (Wi-Fi + 3G).....$230usdT-Mobile Sidekick:T-Mobile myTouch-------$230T-Mobile myTouch 3G Slide--$190T-Mobile HD2---$200T-Mobile myTouch 3G Fender Edition$200T-Mobile Pulse ---------------$160T-Mobile MyTouch 3G -----$140T-Mobile G2 Touch ----------$145T-Mobile Sidekick LX 2008–$120T-Mobile Sidekick LX 2009–$130T-Mobile Sidekick LX — $90T-Mobile Shadow — $105T-Mobile G1 — $110T-Mobile Sidekick 3 — $85Juicy Couture Sidekick 2 — $75Apple iPhone:Apple iPhone 4G 32GB - $250Apple iPhone 3GS 32GB- $210Apple iPhone 3GS 16GB- $190Apple iPhone 4GB — $90Apple iPhone 8GB — $100Apple iPhone 16GB — $105Apple iPhone 3G 8GB — $120Apple iPhone 3G 16GB — $130Palm Pixi ..........$215Palm Pre............$180Palm Treo Pro.......$190Palm Centro.........$1850BlackBerry:BlackBerry Curve 3G 9300---$200BlackBerry Torch 9800----$230BlackBerry Pearl 3G 9105--$200BlackBerry Pearl 3G 9100--$210BlackBerry Bold 9650---$200BlackBerry Bold 9700----$210BlackBerry Storm2 9550-$200BlackBerry Storm2 9520-$190BlackBerry Curve 8520 @ 160usdBlackBerry Tour 9630 @ 180usdBlackberry Curve 8900 @180usdBlackberry Storm 9530@150usdBlackberry Storm 9500 @150usdBlackberry Pearl Flip 8220 @120usdBlackberry Bold 9000 @120usdBlackberry Curve 8320 @110usdBlackberry Curve 8310 @115usdBlackberry Curve 8300 @ 110usdBlackberry 8820 @115usdBlackberry 8830 World Edition @110usdBlackberry 8800"indigo" unlocked @ 110usdBlackberry 8700g @ 110usdBlackberry 8100 Pearl Cingular unlocked @110usdMotorola phonesMotorola QUENCH $205Motorola XT720 MOTOROI $200Motorola BACKFLIP -----$215Motorola XT800 ------------$205Motorola ROKR ZN50----$200Motorola Karma QA1-----$200Motorola L800t-----$190Motorola W7 Active Edition ----$180Motorola ZN300----$200Motorola COCKTAIL VE70----$200Motorola ZN200-----$160HTC:HTC Desire HD---$260HTC Aria-----$220HTC Wildfire------$220HTC Desire ------------ $220HTC HD mini ------ $215HTC Legend ---- $200HTC Google Nexus One $200HTC HD2-------$200HTC Touch2----$180HTC Smart ---- 180HTC Pure ------$180HTC Snap ------$160HTC Hero -------$180HTC Touch Pro — $150HTC Touch Diamond 2 — $180HTC Touch Diamond — $130HTC Touch Cruise — $130HTC Touch Pro2 $190HTC Dream — $190HTC Touch Cruise 09 — $200HTC MAX 4G — $190HTC Touch HD2 — $180HTC Touch HD — $150HTC Touch 3G — $150Eten:Acer Tempo DX900 ----$180Eten glofiish X610 — $130Eten glofiish V900 — $230Eten glofiish X900 — $180Eten glofiish DX900 — $160Eten glofiish M810 — $150Eten glofiish X650 — $140Eten glofiish M800 — $150Nokia:Nokia E7-----$260Nokia N8-----$210Nokia C6 ---- $200Nokia 5330 -- $200Nokia 5235 ---------- $210Nokia N97 mini -----$190Nokia N97 32GB --- $170Nokia N900 -------$190Nokia X3 -------- $190Nokia X6 16GB ---- $180Nokia 6760 slide--$200Nokia Surge -$200Nokia N98—–$190Nokia N86 8MP ---$170Nokia N85——$175Nokia N96 16GB– $150Nokia E90 — $150Nokia N97 — $175Nokia N79 — $155Nokia E72 — $170Nokia E71 — $165Nokia E75 - $180Nokia 8800 Sapphire Arte — $200Nokia N93i — $110Nokia 8600 Luna — $130Nokia 5530 XpressMusic --$180Nokia 5800 XPress Music—-$180Sony Ericsson:Sony Ericsson XPERIA X8----$230Sony Ericsson XPERIA X10 mini pro -- $210Sony Ericsson XPERIA X10 mini ----- $200Sony Ericsson XPERIA X10 ---------- $190Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 --------------- $170Sony Ericsson XPERIA X1 ------------- $150Sony Ericsson Aspen ------ $230Sony Ericsson Vivaz Pro -- $210Sony Ericsson Vivaz -- $200Sony Ericsson Idou—–$170Sony Ericsson Aino ----$170Sony Ericsson C510 — $170Sony Ericsson P1 — $120Sony Ericsson W995 -$180Sony Ericsson C905 — $140Sony Ericsson W960 — $130Sony Ericsson G900 — $150Sony Ericsson C902 — $130Sony Ericsson W902 — $130Samsung:Samsung Vibrant----$220Samsung i897 Captivate---$200Samsung: S8500 Wave ---$190Samsung M3710 Corby Beat--$195Samsung I8000 Omnia II —— $200Samsung B7320 OmniaPRO —— $190Samsung B7300 Omnia LITE——$185Samsung i8910 Omnia HD ——-$150Samsung i900 Omnia 16GB — $140Samsung Omnia 8GB ——-$130Samsung S8000 Jet ———— $170Samsung T929 Memoir — $190Samsung T919 Behold — $180Samsung Giorgio Armani P520 — $130Samsung U900 Soul — $160Samsung G800 — $150Samsung F490 — $140LG PhonesLG KH5200 Andro-1LG GS290 Cookie FreshLG GW820 eXpo ---------- $220LG GT540 --------------- $205LG GD510 Pop ----------- $200LG GW550 --------------- $190LG Incite —--------------$195LG GD910 —--------------–$190LG KS500 —- $190LG KF900 Prada—–$190LG KC780—- $200LG KP500 Cookie—–$210LG KC910 Renoir——$210Video Games Console:Playstation:Sony PSP Go Game console --- $190Sony PSP Slim Giga Bundle — $100Sony Playstation 3 Slim ----$180Sony PlayStation 3 80GB Motorstorm Pack — $150Sony Playstation 3 60GB — $140Sony PlayStation 3 40GB — $120Microsoft Xbox:Xbox 360 Arcade Console -- $110Xbox 360 Pro 60GB Console -- $140Xbox 360 Elite 120GB Console -- $160Nintendo:Nintendo DS Lite -- $70Nintendo Wii Console -- $125APPLE IPODS:Apple iTouch 64GB $200usdApple iTouch 32GB $190usdApple iTouch 8GB $180usdApple iPod Classic 160GB (Video) - $190usdApple iPod 60GB (Video) New - $145usdApple iPod 30GB (Video) New - $130usdApple ipod 80 GB - $140usdApple iPod U2 SE 20 GB - $120usdApple iPod Photo 60 GB - $120usdApple iPod Mini 6 GB - $100usdApple iPod 20 GB - $100usdApple iPod Photo 30 GB - $110usdApple iPod Nano 4GB New! - $90usdApple iPod Nano 2GB New! - $80usdAPPLE LAPTOPSApple Macbook Air……………………….$480usdApple Macbook Pro MC240LL/A .....$385usdApple Macbook Pro MB990LL/A ......$400usdApple MacBook (MA700LL/A) Mac Notebook…$410usdApple MacBook Pro (MA611LL/A) Notebook…$390usdApple MacBook (MA254LL/A) Mac Notebook…$405usdApple iBook G3 (M7698LL/A) Mac Notebook..$395usdApple MacBook Pro (MA609LL/A) Notebook…$520usdApple MacBook Pro (MA600LLA) Notebook…$410usdApple MacBook Pro (MA610LL/A) Notebook…$420usdApple Macbook Pro (885909119400) Notebook..$415usdPlease review our returns policy for more details below:Before you return your items, you must contact us and receive a Return Merchandise Authorization Number (RMA). Any returns sent without an RMA number will not be accepted by FAST SERVICES LTD® We assume all responsibility for the package until it arrives at our office.Return freight is the sole responsibility of the consumer.Refunds on returned items which were paid for by credit card will only be made by crediting the account charged for the purchase.Refunds on returned items which were paid for by wire transfer, check or cash (in-store) will only be made by check after a 10-day waiting period.We ship 100% of our orders the same business day from our warehouse, typically the product will arrive within 2days via either Fedex/Ups Courier Services.We give maximum guarantee for safe delivery of items bought from us.Well we offer international standard warranty with full acceptance for replacement or full refund of money back.As soon as final conclusions are done from your side kindly contact us as soon as possible so as to lead you on how to transact with us.Thanking you in anticipation and looking forward to doing long term business with you.May God bless you as you place your order with us today.E-mail us for your purchase : fastenquiry@fastservice.comOnline Chat yahoo ID : info_fastservice@yahoo.comSKYPE CHAT:wesleyojoYours SincerelyCompany Name : FAST SERVICES LTD®Contact Name : Paul WesleyEmail Us At : fastenquiry@fastservice.comEmail Us At : info_fastservice@yahoo.com