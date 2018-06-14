FAST SERVICES LTD® we are one of the leading mobile phone distributorsis.
We are Legitimate registered company under government registration and licensed, Registered No.03826989
We are recognized distributor of various consumer electronics we sell latest brand and new original phones from there manufacturer with the minimum of 1 full year international warranty. Mind you all the product below are brand new and they come with the minimum of 1 full international warranty.
We specialize in a wide range of products such as Laptops, Mobile Phones, Video Games Console, Plasma & LCD TV, MP3 & MP4 Players, Digital Cameras, Dvd Players (Etc) At Discounted Rates.
We supply superior quality products all products strictly follow the standards of CE, FCC and RoHS, and are carefully inspected by a responsible QA team before packaging.
We give maximum guarantee for safe delivery of items bought from us.
Well we offer international standard warranty with full acceptance for replacement or full refund of money back
COMPANY DETAILS.
Registration Number:03826989
Incorporation Date:17 August 1999
Size Indicator:SMALL
Last full Members list:17 August 2010
Last Accounts filed up to:31 August 2009
Accounting Reference Date:31-08
Status:Active
For more informations regarding product and purchasing process send your enquiry to
Contact Name : Paul Wesley
Email Us At : fastenquiry@fastservice.com
Email Us At : info_fastservice@yahoo.com
SKYPE CHAT:wesleyojo
BEST OFFER:
BUY 2 UNITS GET 1 FOR FREE.
BUY 5 UNITS GET 2 UNITS FOR FREE WITH FREE SHIPPING.
BUY 10 UNITS GET 4 UNITS FOR FREE WITH FREE SHIPPING.
Apple Tablet iPad 64GB (Wi-Fi + 3G) .....$280usd
Apple Tablet iPad 32GB (Wi-Fi + 3G) ....$250usd
Apple Tablet iPad 16GB (Wi-Fi + 3G).....$230usd
T-Mobile Sidekick:
T-Mobile myTouch-------$230
T-Mobile myTouch 3G Slide--$190
T-Mobile HD2---$200
T-Mobile myTouch 3G Fender Edition$200
T-Mobile Pulse ---------------$160
T-Mobile MyTouch 3G -----$140
T-Mobile G2 Touch ----------$145
T-Mobile Sidekick LX 2008–$120
T-Mobile Sidekick LX 2009–$130
T-Mobile Sidekick LX — $90
T-Mobile Shadow — $105
T-Mobile G1 — $110
T-Mobile Sidekick 3 — $85
Juicy Couture Sidekick 2 — $75
Apple iPhone:
Apple iPhone 4G 32GB - $250
Apple iPhone 3GS 32GB- $210
Apple iPhone 3GS 16GB- $190
Apple iPhone 4GB — $90
Apple iPhone 8GB — $100
Apple iPhone 16GB — $105
Apple iPhone 3G 8GB — $120
Apple iPhone 3G 16GB — $130
Palm Pixi ..........$215
Palm Pre............$180
Palm Treo Pro.......$190
Palm Centro.........$1850
BlackBerry:
BlackBerry Curve 3G 9300---$200
BlackBerry Torch 9800----$230
BlackBerry Pearl 3G 9105--$200
BlackBerry Pearl 3G 9100--$210
BlackBerry Bold 9650---$200
BlackBerry Bold 9700----$210
BlackBerry Storm2 9550-$200
BlackBerry Storm2 9520-$190
BlackBerry Curve 8520 @ 160usd
BlackBerry Tour 9630 @ 180usd
Blackberry Curve 8900 @180usd
Blackberry Storm 9530@150usd
Blackberry Storm 9500 @150usd
Blackberry Pearl Flip 8220 @120usd
Blackberry Bold 9000 @120usd
Blackberry Curve 8320 @110usd
Blackberry Curve 8310 @115usd
Blackberry Curve 8300 @ 110usd
Blackberry 8820 @115usd
Blackberry 8830 World Edition @110usd
Blackberry 8800"indigo" unlocked @ 110usd
Blackberry 8700g @ 110usd
Blackberry 8100 Pearl Cingular unlocked @110usd
Motorola phones
Motorola QUENCH $205
Motorola XT720 MOTOROI $200
Motorola BACKFLIP -----$215
Motorola XT800 ------------$205
Motorola ROKR ZN50----$200
Motorola Karma QA1-----$200
Motorola L800t-----$190
Motorola W7 Active Edition ----$180
Motorola ZN300----$200
Motorola COCKTAIL VE70----$200
Motorola ZN200-----$160
HTC:
HTC Desire HD---$260
HTC Aria-----$220
HTC Wildfire------$220
HTC Desire ------------ $220
HTC HD mini ------ $215
HTC Legend ---- $200
HTC Google Nexus One $200
HTC HD2-------$200
HTC Touch2----$180
HTC Smart ---- 180
HTC Pure ------$180
HTC Snap ------$160
HTC Hero -------$180
HTC Touch Pro — $150
HTC Touch Diamond 2 — $180
HTC Touch Diamond — $130
HTC Touch Cruise — $130
HTC Touch Pro2 $190
HTC Dream — $190
HTC Touch Cruise 09 — $200
HTC MAX 4G — $190
HTC Touch HD2 — $180
HTC Touch HD — $150
HTC Touch 3G — $150
Eten:
Acer Tempo DX900 ----$180
Eten glofiish X610 — $130
Eten glofiish V900 — $230
Eten glofiish X900 — $180
Eten glofiish DX900 — $160
Eten glofiish M810 — $150
Eten glofiish X650 — $140
Eten glofiish M800 — $150
Nokia:
Nokia E7-----$260
Nokia N8-----$210
Nokia C6 ---- $200
Nokia 5330 -- $200
Nokia 5235 ---------- $210
Nokia N97 mini -----$190
Nokia N97 32GB --- $170
Nokia N900 -------$190
Nokia X3 -------- $190
Nokia X6 16GB ---- $180
Nokia 6760 slide--$200
Nokia Surge -$200
Nokia N98—–$190
Nokia N86 8MP ---$170
Nokia N85——$175
Nokia N96 16GB– $150
Nokia E90 — $150
Nokia N97 — $175
Nokia N79 — $155
Nokia E72 — $170
Nokia E71 — $165
Nokia E75 - $180
Nokia 8800 Sapphire Arte — $200
Nokia N93i — $110
Nokia 8600 Luna — $130
Nokia 5530 XpressMusic --$180
Nokia 5800 XPress Music—-$180
Sony Ericsson:
Sony Ericsson XPERIA X8----$230
Sony Ericsson XPERIA X10 mini pro -- $210
Sony Ericsson XPERIA X10 mini ----- $200
Sony Ericsson XPERIA X10 ---------- $190
Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 --------------- $170
Sony Ericsson XPERIA X1 ------------- $150
Sony Ericsson Aspen ------ $230
Sony Ericsson Vivaz Pro -- $210
Sony Ericsson Vivaz -- $200
Sony Ericsson Idou—–$170
Sony Ericsson Aino ----$170
Sony Ericsson C510 — $170
Sony Ericsson P1 — $120
Sony Ericsson W995 -$180
Sony Ericsson C905 — $140
Sony Ericsson W960 — $130
Sony Ericsson G900 — $150
Sony Ericsson C902 — $130
Sony Ericsson W902 — $130
Samsung:
Samsung Vibrant----$220
Samsung i897 Captivate---$200
Samsung: S8500 Wave ---$190
Samsung M3710 Corby Beat--$195
Samsung I8000 Omnia II —— $200
Samsung B7320 OmniaPRO —— $190
Samsung B7300 Omnia LITE——$185
Samsung i8910 Omnia HD ——-$150
Samsung i900 Omnia 16GB — $140
Samsung Omnia 8GB ——-$130
Samsung S8000 Jet ———— $170
Samsung T929 Memoir — $190
Samsung T919 Behold — $180
Samsung Giorgio Armani P520 — $130
Samsung U900 Soul — $160
Samsung G800 — $150
Samsung F490 — $140
LG Phones
LG KH5200 Andro-1
LG GS290 Cookie Fresh
LG GW820 eXpo ---------- $220
LG GT540 --------------- $205
LG GD510 Pop ----------- $200
LG GW550 --------------- $190
LG Incite —--------------$195
LG GD910 —--------------–$190
LG KS500 —- $190
LG KF900 Prada—–$190
LG KC780—- $200
LG KP500 Cookie—–$210
LG KC910 Renoir——$210
Video Games Console:
Playstation:
Sony PSP Go Game console --- $190
Sony PSP Slim Giga Bundle — $100
Sony Playstation 3 Slim ----$180
Sony PlayStation 3 80GB Motorstorm Pack — $150
Sony Playstation 3 60GB — $140
Sony PlayStation 3 40GB — $120
Microsoft Xbox:
Xbox 360 Arcade Console -- $110
Xbox 360 Pro 60GB Console -- $140
Xbox 360 Elite 120GB Console -- $160
Nintendo:
Nintendo DS Lite -- $70
Nintendo Wii Console -- $125
APPLE IPODS:
Apple iTouch 64GB $200usd
Apple iTouch 32GB $190usd
Apple iTouch 8GB $180usd
Apple iPod Classic 160GB (Video) - $190usd
Apple iPod 60GB (Video) New - $145usd
Apple iPod 30GB (Video) New - $130usd
Apple ipod 80 GB - $140usd
Apple iPod U2 SE 20 GB - $120usd
Apple iPod Photo 60 GB - $120usd
Apple iPod Mini 6 GB - $100usd
Apple iPod 20 GB - $100usd
Apple iPod Photo 30 GB - $110usd
Apple iPod Nano 4GB New! - $90usd
Apple iPod Nano 2GB New! - $80usd
APPLE LAPTOPS
Apple Macbook Air……………………….$480usd
Apple Macbook Pro MC240LL/A .....$385usd
Apple Macbook Pro MB990LL/A ......$400usd
Apple MacBook (MA700LL/A) Mac Notebook…$410usd
Apple MacBook Pro (MA611LL/A) Notebook…$390usd
Apple MacBook (MA254LL/A) Mac Notebook…$405usd
Apple iBook G3 (M7698LL/A) Mac Notebook..$395usd
Apple MacBook Pro (MA609LL/A) Notebook…$520usd
Apple MacBook Pro (MA600LLA) Notebook…$410usd
Apple MacBook Pro (MA610LL/A) Notebook…$420usd
Apple Macbook Pro (885909119400) Notebook..$415usd
Please review our returns policy for more details below:
Before you return your items, you must contact us and receive a Return Merchandise Authorization Number (RMA). Any returns sent without an RMA number will not be accepted by FAST SERVICES LTD® We assume all responsibility for the package until it arrives at our office.
Return freight is the sole responsibility of the consumer.
Refunds on returned items which were paid for by credit card will only be made by crediting the account charged for the purchase.
Refunds on returned items which were paid for by wire transfer, check or cash (in-store) will only be made by check after a 10-day waiting period.
We ship 100% of our orders the same business day from our warehouse, typically the product will arrive within 2days via either Fedex/Ups Courier Services.
We give maximum guarantee for safe delivery of items bought from us.
Well we offer international standard warranty with full acceptance for replacement or full refund of money back.
As soon as final conclusions are done from your side kindly contact us as soon as possible so as to lead you on how to transact with us.
Thanking you in anticipation and looking forward to doing long term business with you.
May God bless you as you place your order with us today.
E-mail us for your purchase : fastenquiry@fastservice.com
Online Chat yahoo ID : info_fastservice@yahoo.com
SKYPE CHAT:wesleyojo
Yours Sincerely
Company Name : FAST SERVICES LTD®
Contact Name : Paul Wesley
Email Us At : fastenquiry@fastservice.com
Email Us At : info_fastservice@yahoo.com