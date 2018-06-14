Following the approval of the 2nd batch list of successful Post-UTME and 1 st batch list ofDirect Entry candidates by JAMB on 25 – 27 September 2012, the underlisted candidates have been offered PROVISIONAL ADMISSION in their Most Preferred or Supplementary Course, as indicated below.Candidates are expected to pay N 10,000.00 ACCEPTANCE FEE into the ‘U.I. Admission Processing Fee Account’ (Acct. No – 2018156959) at any First Bank of Nigeria Plcbranch nationwide, as an indication of acceptance of the offer of provisional admission into the department / course indicated against their names.Candidates are advised to accept the offer ofprovisional admission latest by Wednesday 10 October 2012, after which the offer may be deemed as lapsed.Note: Candidates are strongly advised not to transact any business with any other person/persons, corporate or any other site other than the University of Ibadan Website.We wish you all the best!!