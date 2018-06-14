Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: The children of Israel  (Read 924 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: The children of Israel
« on: Oct 07, 2012, 06:09 PM »
In a Sunday school class one Sunday morning, after a very interesting topic, the teacher asked, ”Any question?”

Akpors raised up his hand looking very confused

Aunty: What is your question Akpors?

Akpors: Aunty, you said the children of Israel escaped from egypt?

Aunty: Yes

Akpors: The children of Israel also crossed the red sea?

Aunty: Good

Akpors: The children of Israel also sinned against God

Aunty: Yea

Akpors: The children of Israel pulled down the mighty wall of jericho?

Aunty: What exactly is your question Akpors???

Akpors: Aunty, when the children of Israel were doing all these, where were the adults of Israel?
Logged

Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: The children of Israel
« Reply #1 on: Nov 13, 2012, 02:20 PM »
Akpos shouldn't ask questions....
Logged

Tina lawrence

Re: Funny Joke: The children of Israel
« Reply #2 on: Nov 14, 2012, 03:02 PM »
Quote from: Nifemi Donald on Nov 13, 2012, 02:20 PM
Akpos shouldn't ask questions....
Yes.let him shut up sometimes
Logged

Glory Skales Charity

Re: Funny Joke: The children of Israel
« Reply #3 on: Nov 14, 2012, 03:07 PM »
akpos is trully confused
Logged

Glory Skales Charity

Re: Funny Joke: The children of Israel
« Reply #4 on: Nov 14, 2012, 03:13 PM »
too confused for my liking
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: The children of Israel
« Reply #5 on: Nov 14, 2012, 03:51 PM »
Even the teacher will laugh so hard to that.So funnie
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: The children of Israel
« Reply #6 on: Dec 24, 2013, 08:03 PM »
I trust Akpos to ask silly questions when everyone is serious about what they are saying. He is just that kind of person.
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: The children of Israel
« Reply #7 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:17 AM »
Akpos will always be inquisitive when topics like this come up in the church. A big funny fool. LMAO
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 