In a Sunday school class one Sunday morning, after a very interesting topic, the teacher asked, ”Any question?”Akpors raised up his hand looking very confusedAunty: What is your question Akpors?Akpors: Aunty, you said the children of Israel escaped from egypt?Aunty: YesAkpors: The children of Israel also crossed the red sea?Aunty: GoodAkpors: The children of Israel also sinned against GodAunty: YeaAkpors: The children of Israel pulled down the mighty wall of jericho?Aunty: What exactly is your question Akpors???Akpors: Aunty, when the children of Israel were doing all these, where were the adults of Israel?