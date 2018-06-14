In a Sunday school class one Sunday morning, after a very interesting topic, the teacher asked, ”Any question?”
Akpors raised up his hand looking very confused
Aunty: What is your question Akpors?
Akpors: Aunty, you said the children of Israel escaped from egypt?
Aunty: Yes
Akpors: The children of Israel also crossed the red sea?
Aunty: Good
Akpors: The children of Israel also sinned against God
Aunty: Yea
Akpors: The children of Israel pulled down the mighty wall of jericho?
Aunty: What exactly is your question Akpors???
Akpors: Aunty, when the children of Israel were doing all these, where were the adults of Israel?