Kasu Postpones Fresh Students Registration To 18th October For 2012/2013!!
    The Kaduna State University(KASU), has postponed her New students registration Exercise, originally scheduled to commence on the 8th of October, to the 18th of october 2012.
     Newly admitted students of the Kaduna state University(KASU), are advised to take note of the above mentioned dates, so as to register inline with the others.
     We wish you all the best!
