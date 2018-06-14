Jun 14, 2018, 01:44 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
Federal College of Education Umunze resumption date and registrations
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Federal College of Education Umunze resumption date and registrations (Read 524 times)
Sunexx360
Commando
Posts: 1592
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Sunexx360
N
Federal College of Education Umunze resumption date and registrations
«
on:
Oct 11, 2012, 10:19 PM »
Be reminded that application form for admission into the 2012/2013 pre-degree programme of the Delta State University, (DELSU) is still on sale.
The form is Ten thousand naira plus bank commission of one thousand naira only.
The entrance examination will come up on a later date that will soon be announced here.
Logged
Tina lawrence
Warrior
Posts: 3252
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Tina lawrence
N
Re: Federal College of Education Umunze resumption date and registrations
«
Reply #1 on:
Oct 12, 2012, 03:55 PM »
Federal college of education are always underated amongst Nigerian students.But we need to know they are great institutions too
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
Federal College of Education Umunze resumption date and registrations
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2