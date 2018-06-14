Abena, a house maid asked for a pay increase.
The madam was upset about this
and decided to talk to her about the pay raise
that she requested.
Madam: "Now Abena, why do U feel U deserve
an increase.
Abena: Well ma'am, 3 reasons why I want an
Increase! The first One, I do iron better than
You!
Madam: Who said U iron best than me?
Abena:Your husband did!
Madam: Oh!
Abena: the 2nd reason: I can cook
better than U!.
Madam: who said U're a better cook than me!
Abena: Your husband did!
Madam: Oh!
Abena: the 3rd reason: Am better than U in bed.
Madam: Really? (now furious and agitated). My husband said that
as well?
Abena: No madam. Your husband's bestfriend
Peter did tell me that I'm better thanU in bed!.
Madam: Abena Abena!!! Sweet baby! Now tell
me, How much did U say u wanted again??