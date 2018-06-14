Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: increase my salary  (Read 1024 times)

Stanley_13001

increase my salary
« on: Oct 14, 2012, 04:17 PM »
Abena, a house maid asked for a pay increase.
The madam was upset about this
and decided to talk to her about the pay raise
that she requested.

Madam: "Now Abena, why do U feel U deserve
an increase.
Abena: Well ma'am, 3 reasons why I want an
Increase! The first One, I do iron better than
You!
Madam: Who said U iron best than me?
Abena:Your husband did!
Madam: Oh!

Abena: the 2nd reason: I can cook
better than U!.
Madam: who said U're a better cook than me!
Abena: Your husband did!
Madam: Oh!

Abena: the 3rd reason: Am better than U in bed.
Madam: Really? (now furious and agitated). My husband said that
as well?
Abena: No madam. Your husband's bestfriend
Peter did tell me that I'm better thanU in bed!.

Madam: Abena Abena!!! Sweet baby! Now tell
me, How much did U say u wanted again??
Tina lawrence

Re: increase my salary
« Reply #1 on: Oct 14, 2012, 04:24 PM »
Now her salary would have to be increased by 100%.She will be a well-paid-housemaid
Stanley_13001

Re: increase my salary
« Reply #2 on: Oct 15, 2012, 03:42 PM »
the madam thought she is wise
doctor

Re: increase my salary
« Reply #3 on: Oct 15, 2012, 11:53 PM »
 ;D funny
doctor

Re: increase my salary
« Reply #4 on: Oct 16, 2012, 09:58 AM »
laughing...
Glory Skales Charity

Re: increase my salary
« Reply #5 on: Jan 18, 2014, 07:05 PM »
Now the madam is ready to negotiate. This is what she should've done a long time ago. Yes, gud one.
