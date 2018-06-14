Payment SummaryRead below the summary of payments for Freshers for 2012/2013 session2012/2013 FeesJAMB/UTME Letter Fee: =N= 5,500:00 (Only forSuccessful Applicants via Pre-degree Science Programme)Acceptance Fee: =N= 20,000:00Tuition Fee:=N= 65,000:00 (Oyo State and Osun State Only)=N= 72,500:00 (Other States)Student Union Fee: =N= 500:00All Fees are payable via the LAUTECH InterSwitch Payment Integration PlatformNote that a bank transaction charge of=N=300:00 per transaction apply for all InterSwitch paymentsYou will be redirected to interswitch gatewayto make payments for all fees. Prepare for making your payment online by having the following information handy:An Interswitch enabled Debit/ ATM card, specifying the “Card Number”, “Expiry Date”, “Card PIN” and “CVV2 Code”Ensure that you have sufficient funds in the card specified above, to cater for your fees asquoted in this sectionThe following documents should be submitted at your Faculty to complete your Academic Verification:- LAUTECH admission letter printed on the school websiteAcceptance fee receipt- JAMB/UTME Result Slip- PDS Result Slip- O' Level Result (s) with new NECO/WAEC/NABTEB scratch card (s)- OND/HND/First degree Result (Direct Entry Candidates only)To complete your Biodata Form, the followinginformation will be needed:Basic Contact Information including Surname,Othernames, Email, Phone and Contact AddressAcademic Records, like O-level results and UTME/ PDS results, Scanned Copy of Passport Photograph (20kb size limit for each) which could be rejected if found blurry or unsatisfactoryREGISTRATION PERIODAcceptance Registration closes on Thursday, October 25th 2012Tuition Fee Payment stops on Monday, November 19th 2012Goodluck!