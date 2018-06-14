The IMSU Predegree programme is similar to basic programmes in other schools where candidates are tutored in the school for 1 year after which successful candidates are offered their full degree programme the following year. In this case, successful candidates will be offered full degree courses in 2013/2014.Reports reaching Theinfostrides Team has it that the ever awaited 2012 IMSU Predegree list for is out. If you applied for the programme kindly go to the school to check your status.Goodluck!