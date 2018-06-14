The Osun State University wishes to inform the general public that screening for supplementary admission into Pre-degree programme of the University will hold as follows:
Date: Friday, 2nd November, 2012
Time: 11 am
Venue: University Auditorium
Application Forms for the programme can be obtained online with effect from Monday,15th October, 2012.
GENERAL ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS
Candidates must possess O/L, SSCE (WAEC), SSCE (NECO) or equivalent with a minimum offour relevant credit passes in subjects whichmust include English Language for Arts; and English and Mathematics for Sciences and Social Sciences. Candidates with deficiencies in their ‘O’ level results will be considered; but such candidates are, however, required to make up for any deficiency before the 2013/2014 admission exercise.
COMPLETION OF APPLICATION FORMS
Candidates are to register on-line by accessing the University website: http://www.uniosun.edu.ng
to complete and submit Application Forms. Candidates are also expected to print two (2) copies of the application form after submission. Each candidate is to bring along a copy of the application form on the day of the screeningexercise. The second copy is to be submittedon admission to the University.
ACCESS TO THE REGISTRATION PORTAL
Access to the portal is through the use of scratch cards with PIN. Candidates require two scratch cards (one each for registration and result/placement checking), which are obtainable directly from any of the followingbanks upon payment of Ten Thousand Naira(N10,000.00) into any of these accounts:
NO. ACCOUNT NAME. BANK ADDRESS. ACCOUNTNUMBER
1. OSUN STATE UNIVERSITY
ECO BANK, GBONGAN ROAD, OSOGBO
0026094712
2. OSUN STATE UNIVERSITY
UBA, OSOGBO
1007306203
3. OSUN STATE UNIVERSITY
UNITY BANK PLC, OSOGBO
0013686642
4. OSUN STATE UNIVERSITY MAINSTREET BANKPLC, OSOGBO
7000003630
NOTE: On-line registration facilities are available at the Computer Laboratories in all the campuses for a token fee for candidates that purchase their scratch cards from any of the above listed banks.
PLACEMENT INTO DEGREE PROGRAMME
Upon successful completion of the programme, candidates who also must obtain satisfactory scores in the 2013/2014 JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), would have opportunity of being placed in any of the following Degree Programmes:
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE, EJIGBO CAMPUS
• Bachelor of Agriculture (B. Agric) with specialisations in:
o Agricultural Economics
o Animal Science
o Agronomy
o Fisheries/Wildlife Management
COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, IPETU-IJESA CAMPUS
• B. Sc. (Ed.) Political Science
• B. Sc. (Ed.) Economics
• B. A. (Ed.) English
COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
• B. Sc. Anatomy
• B. Sc. Physiology
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND CULTURE, IKIRE CAMPUS
• B. A. English and International Studies
• B. A. French and International Studies
• B. A. Linguistics and Communication Studies
• B. A. History and International Studies
COLLEGE OF MANAGEMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCES, OKUKU CAMPUS
• B. Sc. Accounting
• B. Sc. Business Administration
• B. Sc. Economics
• B. Sc. Banking and Finance
• B. Sc. Political Science and International Relations
• B. Sc. Geography
• B. Sc. Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
• B. Sc. Sociology
• B. Sc. Entrepreneurial Studies
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE, ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY, OSOGBO CAMPUS
• B. Sc. Industrial Chemistry
• B. Sc. Biochemistry
• B. Sc. Civil Engineering
• B. Sc. Computer Science
• B. Sc. Electrical/Electronics Engineering
• B. Sc. Mathematics
• B. Sc. Microbiology
• B. Sc. Geology
• B. Sc. Physics with Electronics
• B. Sc. Urban and Regional Planning
• B. Sc. Plant Biology
• B. Sc. Chemistry
• B. Sc. Zoology
Entrance Examination
For further information, please contact the Admissions Office, Osun State University, Osogbo on Tel: 081-32690509, 070-31968522, 035-206440
Signed
J. O. Faniran, Phd
Registrar