The Osun State University wishes to inform the general public that screening for supplementary admission into Pre-degree programme of the University will hold as follows:Date: Friday, 2nd November, 2012Time: 11 amVenue: University AuditoriumApplication Forms for the programme can be obtained online with effect from Monday,15th October, 2012.GENERAL ADMISSION REQUIREMENTSCandidates must possess O/L, SSCE (WAEC), SSCE (NECO) or equivalent with a minimum offour relevant credit passes in subjects whichmust include English Language for Arts; and English and Mathematics for Sciences and Social Sciences. Candidates with deficiencies in their ‘O’ level results will be considered; but such candidates are, however, required to make up for any deficiency before the 2013/2014 admission exercise.COMPLETION OF APPLICATION FORMSCandidates are to register on-line by accessing the University website: http://www.uniosun.edu.ng to complete and submit Application Forms. Candidates are also expected to print two (2) copies of the application form after submission. Each candidate is to bring along a copy of the application form on the day of the screeningexercise. The second copy is to be submittedon admission to the University.ACCESS TO THE REGISTRATION PORTALAccess to the portal is through the use of scratch cards with PIN. Candidates require two scratch cards (one each for registration and result/placement checking), which are obtainable directly from any of the followingbanks upon payment of Ten Thousand Naira(N10,000.00) into any of these accounts:NO. ACCOUNT NAME. BANK ADDRESS. ACCOUNTNUMBER1. OSUN STATE UNIVERSITYECO BANK, GBONGAN ROAD, OSOGBO00260947122. OSUN STATE UNIVERSITYUBA, OSOGBO10073062033. OSUN STATE UNIVERSITYUNITY BANK PLC, OSOGBO00136866424. OSUN STATE UNIVERSITY MAINSTREET BANKPLC, OSOGBO7000003630NOTE: On-line registration facilities are available at the Computer Laboratories in all the campuses for a token fee for candidates that purchase their scratch cards from any of the above listed banks.PLACEMENT INTO DEGREE PROGRAMMEUpon successful completion of the programme, candidates who also must obtain satisfactory scores in the 2013/2014 JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), would have opportunity of being placed in any of the following Degree Programmes:COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE, EJIGBO CAMPUS• Bachelor of Agriculture (B. Agric) with specialisations in:o Agricultural Economicso Animal Scienceo Agronomyo Fisheries/Wildlife ManagementCOLLEGE OF EDUCATION, IPETU-IJESA CAMPUS• B. Sc. (Ed.) Political Science• B. Sc. (Ed.) Economics• B. A. (Ed.) EnglishCOLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES• B. Sc. Anatomy• B. Sc. PhysiologyCOLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND CULTURE, IKIRE CAMPUS• B. A. English and International Studies• B. A. French and International Studies• B. A. Linguistics and Communication Studies• B. A. History and International StudiesCOLLEGE OF MANAGEMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCES, OKUKU CAMPUS• B. Sc. Accounting• B. Sc. Business Administration• B. Sc. Economics• B. Sc. Banking and Finance• B. Sc. Political Science and International Relations• B. Sc. Geography• B. Sc. Industrial Relations and Personnel Management• B. Sc. Sociology• B. Sc. Entrepreneurial StudiesCOLLEGE OF SCIENCE, ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY, OSOGBO CAMPUS• B. Sc. Industrial Chemistry• B. Sc. Biochemistry• B. Sc. Civil Engineering• B. Sc. Computer Science• B. Sc. Electrical/Electronics Engineering• B. Sc. Mathematics• B. Sc. Microbiology• B. Sc. Geology• B. Sc. Physics with Electronics• B. Sc. Urban and Regional Planning• B. Sc. Plant Biology• B. Sc. Chemistry• B. Sc. ZoologyEntrance ExaminationDate: Friday, 2nd November, 2012Venue: University Auditorium, Osun State University, Main Campus, Osogbo.Time: 11:00 a.m.For further information, please contact the Admissions Office, Osun State University, Osogbo on Tel: 081-32690509, 070-31968522, 035-206440SignedJ. O. Faniran, PhdRegistrar