Author Topic: Funny: You are a rock  (Read 595 times)

pugo

Funny: You are a rock
« on: Oct 15, 2012, 05:12 PM »
Be Soft and Cool Like Water. So , You can adjust anywhere in Life. Be hard and Attractive Like Diamond. So , No One can Play with your Emotions . . !!
doctor

Re: Funny: You are a rock
« Reply #1 on: Oct 15, 2012, 11:18 PM »
become a rock so u are not easy moved by the deceit of men
Amynwan

Re: Funny: You are a rock
« Reply #2 on: Oct 16, 2012, 10:29 AM »
nice writeup
Glory Skales Charity

Re: Funny: You are a rock
« Reply #3 on: Jan 18, 2014, 06:59 PM »
The deceit from men happens on a daily basis right now so Ladies have to beware. They must always be on the lookout
