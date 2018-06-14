The Imo State Polytechnic(IMOPOLY) umuagwo, has release the first and Second Batch of Admission list into National Diploma(ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) in the Polytechnic, all the candidates are expected to know their admission status now. We are using this medium to inform all the successfully admitted students of The Imo State Polytechnic that the acceptance fee payment for students for the 2012/2013 academic session has commenced. All the Admitted students are encourage to log into their candidate application account through the Imo State Polytechnic website and make their acceptance fee payment with a Debit/ATM card or with vouchers obtained from designated Banks across the nation. The Imo State Polytechnic Acceptance Fee is NGN20,000 (Twenty Thousand Naira Only) and can be paid into the Designated Banks Listed below. Bank charge a Commission of NGN500 on voucher transactions. The Designated Banks to Pay your Imopoly Acceptance Fee into are: * Fidelity Bank Plc, *Diamond Bank Plc and * UBA Plc.We congratulates all the candidates who has successfully gain admission into Imo State Polytechnic for the 2012/2013 Academic Session.