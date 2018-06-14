One day a father and his 10 year old son went fishing. The father had a real fishing equipment and the kid had a toy one.So, the kid asked his father if he could use the real fishing equipment to fish...Son: "Dad, can I use your stuff to fish?"Father: "Is your penis long enough to reach you butt hole?"Son: "No!"Father: "When it's long enough I will let u use my equipment""Is yours long enough?" asked the son resentfully."Yes!" the fathet replied.On their way back home, the father was driving and the son asked him if he could drive the truck just for a couple of miles...Son: "Dad, can I drive for a while?"Father: "Is your dick long enough to reach your butt hole?"Son: "No!"Father: "When gets long enough I will let your drivie""Ok," said the boy with disappointment.So they got home and the kid was making a Peanut Butter Jelly (PBJ) sandwich.His father came in and asked the kid if he could make him a PBJ sandwich too...Father: "Hey kiddo, what you got there?"Son: "PBJ,sir!"Father: "Oh nice, can you make me one?"Son: "Sure dad! Is your dick long enough to reach your butt hole?"Father: "Yes!"Son: "Good! Then go F**K YOURSELF!"