Three friends Akpors,Rukewe and Oghenedecided to go for a picnic.Rukewe packs the picnicbasket withdrinks and sandwiches.Oghene carried the basketand they set out forthe park 10km away.It takes them 2 hours toget there.When they arrived,Rukewe quickly spread themat and set out thesandwiches. After checkingaround, Oghene found outthat Rukewe didnot pack the bottle opener.They then begged Akpos tomake the 4 hour tripto and fro for the opener.He disagreed. ''You'll finishthe sandwiches before Ireturn,'' Akpos protested.''No we won't'', assuredRukewe.After some more cajolingfrom them, Akposreluctantly sets out for theopener.After 5 hours, there was nosign of Akpors. Theydecided to wait for another3 hours. Still no sign ofAkpors.Oghene and Rukewe afterwaiting on Akpors for morethan 8 hours were bynow very hungry so theydecided totake one sandwich each.As they were about to eat,Akpors popsout from behind a rockscreaming: ''IKNEW IT! I'M NOT GOINGAGAIN''!!!