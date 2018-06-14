Three friends Akpors,
Rukewe and Oghene
decided to go for a picnic.
Rukewe packs the picnic
basket with
drinks and sandwiches.
Oghene carried the basket
and they set out for
the park 10km away.
It takes them 2 hours to
get there.
When they arrived,
Rukewe quickly spread the
mat and set out the
sandwiches. After checking
around, Oghene found out
that Rukewe did
not pack the bottle opener.
They then begged Akpos to
make the 4 hour trip
to and fro for the opener.
He disagreed. ''You'll finish
the sandwiches before I
return,'' Akpos protested.
''No we won't'', assured
Rukewe.
After some more cajoling
from them, Akpos
reluctantly sets out for the
opener.
After 5 hours, there was no
sign of Akpors. They
decided to wait for another
3 hours. Still no sign of
Akpors.
Oghene and Rukewe after
waiting on Akpors for more
than 8 hours were by
now very hungry so they
decided to
take one sandwich each.
As they were about to eat,
Akpors pops
out from behind a rock
screaming: ''I
KNEW IT! I'M NOT GOING
AGAIN''!!!