Are U 18 yrs & above?Do U hav a valid ID card?Can U speak English &any other language?Are U lookin 4 an 9am - 3pm job wit a monthly salary of #350,000 and a weekly allowance of #20,000?No working during weekends & U only have 2 work half-day on Fridays?If U're interested in this Job, Pls contact me wit Ur full details, SO THAT WE CAN LOOK FOR IT TOGETHER, COS ME SEF DEY FIND AM BADLY.