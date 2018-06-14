Akpors stuck his head into a barber's shop and asked,"How long before I can get a haircut?" The barber looked around the shop full of customers and said,"About 2 hours." Akpors left.A few days later the same Akpors stuck his head in the door and asked, "How long before I can get a haircut?" The barber looked around at the shop and said, "About 3 hours." Akpors left.A week later, Akpors stuck his head in the shop and asked,"How long before I can get a haircut?" The barber looked around the shop and said, "About an hour only." Akpors left. The barber turned to a friend and said, "Kelveen, please do me a favor, follow that guy and see where he goes. He keeps asking how long he has to wait for a haircut, but then he doesn’t ever come back".A little while later, Kelveen returned to the shop, laughing hysterically.The barber asked, "So where does that guy go whenever he leaves here?" Kelveen looked up, with tears in his eyes and said,"To your wife at home."LOBATAN!