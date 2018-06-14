Akpors and his two friends went to China for vacation. Since they were new at the place, they had to stay in a hotel. They ended up being on the 60th floor. The policy of the hotel was that, at midnight, the elevator is shut down. The next day, they rented a car and explored the city.They enjoyed themselves and arrived at the hotel pass midnight. The elevators had been shut down.There was no other way to get to their room than to take the stairs all the way to the 60th floor.The first friend said; for the first 20 floors, I will tell jokes to keep us going. (pointing to the second friend) you'll say wise stories for the next 20 floors, and (pointing to Akpos) you will cover the final 20 floors with sad stories.They started telling jokes. With lots of laugh and joy, they reached the 20th floor.The second friend started telling stories full of wisdom. They had learnt a lot on reaching the 40th floor.Now it was time for sad stories. Akpos said; my first sad story is that I forgot the key of the room in the car. Good day!