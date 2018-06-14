Akpors, traveling in a bus fяom Calabar to Lagos, asked the bus driver & all the passengers to stop over foя him when they get to Benin...Everyone had slept off including Akpors by the time they arrived Benin. The driver also didn't remember to remind Akpors.So Akpors woke up while they were already at Ore-Ijebu express. So, he screamed, "Ah! How will I do it now? Driver you forgot to stop in Benin, now you've caused serious trouble foя me." Akpors started crying seriously...Then the driver agreed to take Akpors back to Benin! When they reached Benin, Akpors brought out two paracetamol tablets, a blood capsule & an antimalaria drug. After using all the drugs, he said "Driver & everybody, thank so much! Na my mama say make I use the drugs when we reach Benin. O ya, we fit begin go Lagos now."