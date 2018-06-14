The 3rd Batch Admission list has been released for candidates who wrote and passed the 2012/2013 screening examination of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).
To check online right now, simply visit the website at www.esutportal.net
About 80% of the list came from AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCES,EDUCATION and ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES Faculty.
We therefore urge candidates who did not see there name in 1st & 2nd list to check their names in the school to see if they were among the shortlisted freshers students. This list contain
If you are not admitted after checking your status, simply purchase the Supplementary Form that will start shortly.
Good luck.