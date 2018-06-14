Latest reports from the Federal University of Technology Owerri(FUTO) reveals that the second/supplementary batch admission list of admitted students into various programmes offered by the Institution has been released for the 2012/2013 academic session.According to our reporter, The second batch admission list of the University have been pasted in various departments in the university, on thursday, the 24th of October.We advise all prospective students who reside close to the University premises to visit the university notice boards and check the lists for their names, before its Upload.We wish You all the best!!