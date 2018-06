The University of Ilorin(UNILORIN), Kwara State Nigeria, has opened application for hostel accomodation, to her Newly admitted students for the 2012/2013 academic session.HALL OF RESIDENCE DESIREDNOTE: Fee for bedspace and services is N28,000.00 flatPayment must be made within 6 hours of reservation. Failure to pay within the specified durationwill automatically lead to the cancellation of your reservation.PROCEDURE:1. Make reservation online.2. Make payment online.If you experience any problems in Making Payment, Mail us for assistance on: support@Theinfostrides.com3. Print completed Hostel Application Form and Receipt.4. Proceed to the Student Affairs Office with the online form and receipt for bedspace allocation.CONDITIONS: To be considered for hostel allocation, you must agree to the following:1. TO FULLY AND ACTIVELY PARTICIPATE IN THE DAILY, WEEKLY, BI-MONTHLY CLEANING OFTHE HOSTEL/ENVIRONMENTAL SANITATION EXERCISE.2. NOT TO TAMPER WITH THE ELECTRICAL INSTALLATION, FIXTURE AND FITTINGS IN THE HALL OF RESIDENCE.3. NOT TO USE ELECTRIC COOKER/HOT PLATE IN THE HALL OF RESIDENCE4. NOT TO COOK IN THE ROOMS EXCEPT IN THE KITCHENETTE WHICH IS DESIGNATED FOR SUCH PURPOSE5. NOT TO WASH IN THE ROOMS EXCEPT IN THE LAUNDRY WHICH IS DESIGNATED FOR SUCH PURPOSE.6. TO USE THE TOILET FACILITIES DECENTLY (THE USE OF POLYTHENE BAGS IN THE WC IS PROHIBITED)7. NOT TO PASTE POSTERS, BANNERS ON UNAUTHORIZED PLACES IN THE HALL OF RESIDENCE/UNIVERSITY8. NOT TO ALLOW SQUATTING OR TRANSFER OR SELL ANY BED SPACE ALLOCATED TO ME9. NOT TO DO ANYTHING WHICH MAY LIKELY DISRUPT THE NORMAL LIFE IN ANY HALL OF RESIDENCE OR ENGAGE IN NOISY RELIGIOUS ACTIVITIES, OR BE ASSOCIATED WITH ANYTHING CRIMINAL, ANTI-SOCIAL, SECRET SOCIETY, CULTISM OR ANY OTHER ACT CONSIDERED IMPROPER OR UNLAWFUL.10. EVERY HOSTEL OCCUPANT MUST BRING WITH HIM/HER 2 BEDSHEETS AND 1 BLANKET11. BEDS MUST BE PROPERLY LAID AT ALL TIMESI AM AWARE THAT VISITORS ARE ALLOWED ONLY IN COMMON ROOMS, AND NOT IN INDIVIDUAL ROOMS. Click here to apply Login::Portal Management