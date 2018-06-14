Jun 14, 2018, 01:03 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Does this kind of love still exist in Naija? (Read 873 times)
harrisonboge
Freelancer
Posts: 385
N
View Inventory
Send Money To harrisonboge
N
Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
«
on:
Jun 12, 2013, 07:06 PM »
Abeg make u love me na. i don kneel-down for u since and u come still dey bone me. why na?
Logged
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
View Inventory
Send Money To emezico
N
Re: Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
«
Reply #1 on:
Jun 13, 2013, 09:10 AM »
l am damn sure it still exists in Naija, somehow.
Logged
harrisonboge
Freelancer
Posts: 385
N
View Inventory
Send Money To harrisonboge
N
Re: Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
«
Reply #2 on:
Jun 13, 2013, 12:47 PM »
Well, if you say so.
Logged
nReporter
Administrator
Posts: 975
N
View Inventory
Send Money To nReporter
N
Re: Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
«
Reply #3 on:
Jun 14, 2013, 08:44 AM »
It is still possible of course! Love still dey blind ooooo!
Logged
harrisonboge
Freelancer
Posts: 385
N
View Inventory
Send Money To harrisonboge
N
Re: Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
«
Reply #4 on:
Jun 14, 2013, 08:57 AM »
Quote from: nReporter on Jun 14, 2013, 08:44 AM
It is still possible of course! Love still dey blind ooooo!
You sure say na Love itself dey blind? abi na the people wen dey play the game of love dey blindly play am? na man get money,na im still dey kneel-down dey bed woman? hmmm...
Logged
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Posts: 4414
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Nifemi Donald
N
Re: Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
«
Reply #5 on:
Jan 05, 2014, 02:39 PM »
Of course it does. There are fake kind of love everywhere in the country but that doesn't stop the real ones from existing.
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
View Inventory
Send Money To EbukaOkafor14
N
Re: Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
«
Reply #6 on:
Jan 11, 2014, 03:04 PM »
LOVE is everywhere. Though Nigeria has sharper and smarter players.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2