Author Topic: Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?  (Read 873 times)

harrisonboge

Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
« on: Jun 12, 2013, 07:06 PM »
Abeg make u love me na. i don kneel-down for u since and u come still dey bone me. why na?
emezico

Re: Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
« Reply #1 on: Jun 13, 2013, 09:10 AM »
l am damn sure it still exists in Naija, somehow. :D
harrisonboge

Re: Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
« Reply #2 on: Jun 13, 2013, 12:47 PM »
Well, if you say so. :D
nReporter

Re: Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
« Reply #3 on: Jun 14, 2013, 08:44 AM »
It is still possible of course! Love still dey blind ooooo!
harrisonboge

Re: Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
« Reply #4 on: Jun 14, 2013, 08:57 AM »
Quote from: nReporter on Jun 14, 2013, 08:44 AM
It is still possible of course! Love still dey blind ooooo!

You sure say na Love itself dey blind? abi na the people wen dey play the game of love dey blindly play am? na man get money,na im still dey kneel-down dey bed woman?   hmmm...
Nifemi Donald

Re: Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
« Reply #5 on: Jan 05, 2014, 02:39 PM »
Of course it does. There are fake kind of love everywhere in the country but that doesn't stop the real ones from existing.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Does this kind of love still exist in Naija?
« Reply #6 on: Jan 11, 2014, 03:04 PM »
LOVE is everywhere. Though Nigeria has sharper and smarter players.
