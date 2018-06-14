Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Boy Toasting a Girl With Bible Verses

emezico

Funny Joke: Boy Toasting a Girl With Bible Verses
« on: Jun 13, 2013, 09:31 AM »
Courting with the help of a Bible:

Boy: Do you have a boyfriend?
Girl: Nope. I don't want to have a boyfriend.
Boy: Gen. 2:18 The Lord God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.”
Girl: But I don't love you.
Boy: 1 John 4:8 "Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love."
Girl: But how can I be sure that you're loyal and honest?
Boy: Mark 13:31 "Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away."
Girl: But I'm busy, I'm still studying.
Boy: Ecclesiastes 3:1 "There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens."
Girl: But why me? There are a lot of girls out there.
Boy: Proverbs 31:29 "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all."
Girl: But what is in me that you like?
Boy: Song of Solomon 4:7 "You are altogether beautiful, my darling; there is no flaw in you."
Girl: But I'm not beautiful.
Boy: Proverbs 31:30 "Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman
who fears the Lord is to be praised."
Girl: What do you want to happen?
Boy: 2 Corinthians 2:4 "For I wrote you out of great distress and anguish of heart and with many tears, not to grieve you but to let you know the depth of my love for you."
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Boy Toasting a Girl With Bible Verses
« Reply #1 on: Jan 06, 2014, 01:50 PM »
What is wrong with this boy? Can't he see that he has the potentials of a Pastor? It is very obvious!
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: Boy Toasting a Girl With Bible Verses
« Reply #2 on: Jan 11, 2014, 11:35 AM »
This guy is wasting his talent, he can use this elsewhere and it'll be fruitful. haha
