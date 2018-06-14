1. When you dump a Girl from OGUN she will make a scene for you.2. When you dump a girl from CALABAR she will beat you up and force you to love her again whether you want to or not.3. When you dump a ABUJA girl, she will cry day and night.4. When you dump a girl from BENIN she will bewitch you and you will wake up with your balls on your face.5. When you dump an ENUGU girl, she will try to make up to you and ask you to kindly give her another chance.6. When you dump a girl from IMO, she won't even notice. She will be easy removingher jiggers and eating her SweetPotatoes.7. When you dump a girl from WARRI, she will turn her bedroom into a brewery and drink all sorts of alcohol until she blacks out.8. Try to dump a girl from LAGOS and she will sleep around with all your friends.9. You don't wanna know about PORTHARCOURT girls, dump her today and in two weeks, you will be invited to her wedding.10. Never dump a girl from ANAMBRA, if you dump her, she will tempt your dad andbecome your step-mother.11. Dump a girl from KANO and she will report you to her dad in the army and you will marry her at gun-point.12. Dump a girl from AKWA IBOM she will sleep with your grand-father and become your other grandmother.