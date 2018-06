A pilot was transporting a bunch of madmen from Lagos to a psychiatric facility in Johannesburg, South Africa. The madmen were making noise and suddenly, one of them entered the Pilot’s Cabin;MADMAN: Teach me how to fly a plane!PILOT: I would, but under one condition.MADMAN: What?PILOT: If you can get your colleagues to keep quiet.(5 minutes later, the plane was eerily quiet!)PILOT: Wow! How did you get them to keep quiet?MADMAN: I opened the door and asked them to go and play outside!