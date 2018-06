Akpos who was very drunk was with his girlfriend in a cinema and suddenly he fell asleep.After a while, he woke up and started shouting, "MY PENIS!... MY PENIS!!!"Everyone was surprised. He continued, "Where is my penis! Someone has cut my penis and my nuts! Oh sh*t, wherethe hell is my penis???"The embarrassed girlfriend said, "Shut up you idiot! Your hand is in my panty!"