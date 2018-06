I met a girl at a shopping mall, she was looking so intercoursey and beautiful, so I decided to walk up to her and this was what happened:ME: HiGIRL: (looking blandly at me) Hi.ME: My name is Pius. What's yours?GIRL: I'm Rita.ME: What a beautiful name. Well I'm presently a student at the University of Benin. How about you, what school are you at?GIRL: Oxford University London.ME: That's cool! Are you on holidays?GIRL: No, I'm at home due to the present ASUU strike.